3 साल में यूं बदल गया IS का गढ़ मोसुल:मुस्लिमों का 45 हजार ईसाइयों को संदेश- वापस आओ, मोसुल तुम्हारे बिना अधूरा है...

मोसुल (इराक)43 मिनट पहले
इस ऐतिहासिक चर्च को मुसलमानों ने संवारा है।
  • मोसुल से 2017 में आईएस के खात्मे के बाद मुस्लिमों ने संवार दिया ऐतिहासिक चर्च

आंतक का गढ़ रहे इराक के मोसुल शहर की हवा बदलने लगी है। 2017 में IS के खात्मे के बाद यहां के मुस्लिम युवाओं ने 200 साल पुराने सेंट थॉमस चर्च को संवार दिया है। ताकि क्रिसमस मनाने के लिए 45 हजार ईसाइयों को वापस बुलाया जा सके।

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, मोसुल की आबादी करीब 6.70 लाख है। कभी यहां 45 हजार ईसाई रहते थे। लेकिन आतंकियों ने 2014 में हमला कर यहां का ऐतिहासिक चर्च तबाह कर दिया और ईसाइयों के साथ लूटपाट की। इसके बाद सभी ईसाई पलायन कर गए। वहीं अब जाकर मुस्लिम युवाओं ने चर्च को सजा दिया है। युवा एक पहल चला रहे हैं। इसका नाम है- ‘वापस आओ, मोसुल तुम्हारे बिना पूरा नहीं होता।’ युवाओं की इस पहल से प्रेरित होकर 50 ईसाई परिवार वापस मोसुल पहुंच गए हैं।

चर्च को संवारने वाले युवा मोहम्मद ईसम ने बताया कि आतंकियों के हमले से चर्च तबाह हो चुका था। चर्च का आंगन, फर्श और हॉल मलबे से पटे थे। यह आईएस के कब्जे की याद दिलाता था। हम चर्च को बना तो नहीं सकते थे, लेकिन उसे संवारने की ठानी। इस बीच एक ग्रुप बनाया और पूरे चर्च की साफ-सफाई कर डाली।

मोसुल की धारणा बदलने की पहल ... और बदल दी सूरत

ईसम ने बताया कि हमारी यह पहल दुनिया में मोसुल के प्रति धारणा बदलने की है। शुरूआत में सिर्फ पांच लोग थे। देखा-देखी कुछ और लोग मदद को आगे आए। देखते ही देखते हमें फंडिंग भी मिलने लगी। कुछ लोगों ने श्रमदान भी किया। करीब एक महीने तक चली प्रक्रिया के बाद चर्च आबाद हो उठा। फिर हमने ईसाई परिवारों से यहां आकर क्रिसमस मनाने की अपील की। वापस लौटे कुछ परिवार यहां प्रेयर के लिए आने लगे हैं।

1800 के दशक में बना था मोसुल का सेंट थॉमस चर्च

फादर राएड एडल ने बताया कि सेंट थॉमस चर्च की स्थापना 1800 के दशक में की गई थी। यह मोसुल का पहला चर्च है। तब यहां ज्यादा ईसाई परिवार नहीं रहते थे। हालांकि चर्च बनने के कुछ समय बाद यहां ईसाइयों की संख्या बढ़ गई। लेकिन 2014 में आतंकियों ने सब तबाह कर दिया। वहीं अब मुस्लिम युवाओं की पहल काम कर रही है। ईसाई परिवार यहां आने लगे हैं। उन्हें वापस बुलाने के लिए उनसे संपर्क किया जा रहा है।

