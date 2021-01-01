पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तख्तापलट का साइड इफेक्ट:IMF ने चंद दिन पहले महामारी से निपटने के लिए म्यांमार को 35 करोड़ डॉलर दिए, फंड की वापसी मुश्किल

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार को म्यांमार की राजधानी नेपीतॉ के एक मंदिर के बाहर तैनात सैनिक। देश में रविवार सेना ने चुनी हुई सरकार का तख्तापलट दिया था। लगभग हर तरह के कम्युनिकेशन सिस्टम पर रोक लगा दी गई है।

म्यांमार में रविवार को हुए तख्तापलट के कुछ दिन पहले इंटरनेशनल मोनेटरी फंड (IMF) ने म्यांमार सरकार को 35 करोड़ डॉलर कैश दिए थे। यह फंड कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहे इस देश की मदद के लिए दी गई थी। अब वहां सत्ता पर सेना काबिज हो गई है, लिहाजा इस फंड की वापसी पर सवालिया निशान लग रहे हैं।

म्यांमार में रविवार को इलेक्टेड लीडर ऑन्ग सान सू की के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार को हटाकर सेना सत्ता पर काबिज हो चुकी है। सू की को हिरासत में रखा गया है। अमेरिका ने म्यांमार पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की धमकी दी है। देश में इंटरनेट सेवाएं फिलहाल बंद हैं।

IMF के पास विकल्प नहीं
म्यांमार की लोकतांत्रिक सरकार को 35 करोड़ डॉलर का फंड महामारी से निपटने के लिए दिया गया था। अब इसके रिफंड होने पर सवालिया निशान लग रहे हैं। IMF बोर्ड ने 13 जनवरी को इस पैकेज को मंजूरी दी थी। इसके लिए कोई शर्त भी नहीं थी। संगठन के प्रवक्ता ने न्यूज एजेंसी से कहा- जो कुछ हुआ, वो परेशान करने वाला है, लेकिन हम इस पर करीबी नजर रख रहे हैं। इस घटना का असर वहां की इकोनॉमी और लोगों पर पड़ेगा।

अमेरिका ने सख्त रुख अपनाया
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन को सत्ता संभाले अभी एक महीना भी नहीं हुआ है और यह संकट उनके सामने आ गया है। उन्होंने तख्तापलट करने वाले जनरलों के खिलाफ प्रतिबंध की धमकी दी है। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग ने भी कहा है कि वो म्यांमार को मिलने वाली विदेशी मदद पर फिर विचार कर सकता है।

महामारी के पिछले सात महीने में अमेरिका ने म्यांमार को 70 करोड़ डॉलर की मदद दी है। इसमें पिछले हफ्ते दिए गए 11 करोड़ 66 लाख डॉलर रैपिड क्रेडिट और 23.34 करोड़ लोन के तौर पर दिए गए हैं।

IMF ने क्या कहा था
13 जनवरी को म्यांमार की आर्थिक मदद मंजूर करते वक्त IMF ने कहा था- वहां महामारी की वजह से अर्थव्यवस्था को गंभीर नुकसान हुआ है। यह फंड हालात बेहतर करने के लिए हैं। वहां आर्थिक स्थिरता जरूरी है। IMF के पूर्व इकोनॉमिस्ट स्टीफन सीगल कहते हैं- इस तरह की मदद के प्रोग्राम सशर्त नहीं होते और न इन पर मोलभाव होता। मुझे नहीं लगता कि पहले IMF ने किसी देश को मदद दी हो और फिर उसे वापस लिया गया हो।

पिछले साल महामारी शुरू होने के बाद IMF ने अब तक 80 देशों को इमरजेंसी फंडिंग की है। एक दिक्कत यह है कि संगठन अब वहां की सरकार को ये भी नहीं बता सकता कि फंड को कैसे और कहां खर्च करना है। म्यांमार में फिलहाल IMF का सहयोगी संगठन वहां का सेंट्रल बैंक है। अब IMF उम्मीद कर रहा है कि सेंट्रल बैंक पर वहां की फाइनेंस मिनिस्ट्री का दबाव नहीं होगा।

