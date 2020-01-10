पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चांद पर 7वें मिशन की तैयारी में अमेरिका:नासा 2024 में चांद पर मिशन भेजेगा, 2 लाख करोड़ रु. खर्च आएगा; एजेंसी प्रमुख बोले- चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर एस्ट्रोनॉट्स उतारेंगे

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
यह नासा के चांद पर मिशन भेजने के लिए इस्तेमाल में लाए जाने वाले लैंडर का मॉडल है। स्पेस एजेंसी ने जून 2019 में यह फोटो जारी किया था।
  • नासा प्रमुख जिम ब्राइडनस्टीन ने कहा- अगर कांग्रेस (संसद) दिसंबर तक 3.2 बिलियन डॉलर अप्रूव कर दे, तो कार्यक्रम 4 साल में पूरा हो जाएगा
  • अमेरिका ने 1969 से 72 के दौरान अपोलो मिशन चलाया था, अपोलो-11 समेत 6 मिशन भेजे थे
  • भारत ने 22 जुलाई 2019 को चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग की थी, चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंड कराना था, इसमें नाकाम रहे

अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने एक बार फिर चंद्रमा पर एस्ट्रोनॉट्स भेजने का प्लान का खुलासा किया है। 2024 में अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी चांद पर यान उतारेगी। इस पर 28 बिलियन डॉलर (करीब 2 लाख करोड़ रु) का खर्च आएगा। 16 बिलियन डॉलर (करीब सवा लाख करोड़ रु) मॉड्यूल पर खर्च होंगे।

अमेरिका ने 1969 से लेकर 1972 तक अपोलो-11 समेत 6 मिशन चांद पर भेजे थे। इसी साल 3 नवंबर को अमेरिका में चुनाव हैं। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने इस प्रोजेक्ट को अपनी प्राथमिकता में रखा है। इसके लिए कांग्रेस (अमेरिकी संसद) द्वारा पास होने वाली रकम 2021-24 के बीच फाइनेंशियल ईयर्स में शामिल होगी।

नासा को बजट की चिंता
फोन से मीडिया ब्रीफिंग के दौरान नासा के प्रमुख जिम ब्राइडनस्टीन ने बताया कि रकम को लेकर एक तरह की रिस्क है, क्योंकि देश में चुनाव हैं। अगर कांग्रेस 3.2 बिलियन डॉलर की पहली खेप पर दिसंबर तक मुहर लगा देती है तो 2024 मिशन पर काम जारी रखना आसान होगा।

दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर मिशन उतारा जाएगा
ब्राइडनस्टीन ने कहा, ‘चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर मिशन लैंड होगा। इस बारे में फिलहाल और नहीं बताया जाएगा।’ 22 जुलाई 2019 को भारत ने मून मिशन चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग की थी, इसे दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतारा जाना था, पर इसमें कामयाबी नहीं मिल पाई थी।

अमेरिका को अपोलो-11 की त्रासदी की उम्मीद थी
20 जुलाई 1969 को एस्ट्रोनॉट नील आर्मस्ट्रॉन्ग, एडविन ऑल्ड्रिन चांद की जमीन पर उतरे थे। दरअसल, अमेरिका को इस मिशन की कामयाबी पर आशंका थी। तत्कालीन राष्ट्रपति निक्सन के निर्देश पर 'इन इवेंट ऑफ मून डिजास्टर' नाम से शोक संदेश भी तैयार कर लिया था। हालांकि, मिशन सफल रहा और यह भाषण कभी पढ़ा ही नहीं गया। अपोलो-11 के बाद 5 मैन्ड मिशन चांद पर भेजे गए, जिनमें से अंतिम उड़ान 1972 में भेजी गई।

