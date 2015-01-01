पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नासा और स्पेसएक्स की जुगलबंदी:स्पेसएक्स के रॉकेट से 4 एस्ट्रोनॉट इंटरनेशनल स्पेस सेंटर रवाना होंगे, क्रू ड्रैगन की पहली ऑपरेशनल फ्लाइट

वॉशिंगटन7 मिनट पहले
स्पेस स्टेशन जाने वाले अंतरिक्ष यात्री अमेरिका के माइकल हॉपकिंस, विक्टर ग्लोवर, शैनन वॉकर और जापान के सोइची नोगुची हैं। फोटो- सोशल मीडिया

अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा रविवार शाम साढ़े सात बजे यानी भारतीय समय के मुताबिक सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे 4 एस्ट्रोनॉट इंटरनेशनल स्पेस स्टेशन भेजेगी। यह मिशन स्पेसएक्स के क्रू ड्रैगन स्पेसक्राफ्ट के जरिए पूरा किया जाएगा। क्रू ड्रैगन की यह पहली ऑपरेशनल उड़ान है।

स्पेस स्टेशन जाने वाले अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष यात्री माइकल हॉपकिंस, विक्टर ग्लोवर और शैनन वॉकर हैं। उनके साथ जापान के सोइची नोगुची फ्लोरिडा के कैनेडी स्पेस सेंटर से रवाना होंगे। ये सभी स्पेस स्टेशन में दो रूसी और एक अमेरिकी एस्ट्रोनॉट को जॉइन करेंगे और वहां 6 महीने तक रहेंगे।

लॉन्चिंग के समय उपराष्ट्रपति मौजूद रहेंगे

लॉन्चिंग के समय अमेरिका के उपराष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस और सेकेंड लेडी करेन पेंस मौजूद रहेंगी। नासा को उम्मीद है कि मिशन कामयाब रहा तो आगे भी वह कई रूटीन मिशन भेज सकेगा। यह लॉन्चिंग एक दिन पहले होनी थी, लेकिन खराब मौसम के कारण इसे टाल दिया गया था।

रूसी रॉकेट पर निर्भरता कम होगी

मई में स्पेसएक्स ने एक डेमो मिशन पूरा करके दिखाया था कि वह अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को स्पेस स्टेशन भेज सकता है और उन्हें सुरक्षित वापस भी ला सकता है। यह क्षमता हासिल करने के बाद कंपनी अपने मिशन के लिए अमेरिका की निर्भरता रूस के सोयूज रॉकेट से खत्म कर सकती है।

स्पेसएक्स के सीईओ एलन मस्क ने 2002 में यह कंपनी बनाई थी। इसके बाद से वह अपने पुराने प्रतिद्वंद्वी बोइंग से काफी आगे निकल गए हैं। पिछले साल बोइंग का बिना एस्ट्रोनॉट वाला स्टारलाइनर प्रोग्राम का परीक्षण नाकाम हो गया था।

रूस के साथ मिशन चलते रहेंगे

नासा के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर जिम ब्रिडेनस्टाइन ने शुक्रवार को कहा था कि इस बार इतिहास रचा जा रहा है। इसे हम इंटरनेशनल स्पेस स्टेशन के लिए हमारी उड़ान कह सकते हैं। हालांकि, ब्रिडेनस्टाइन का कहना है कि स्पेसएक्स की कामयाबी का मतलब यह नहीं होगा कि अमेरिका रूस के साथ उड़ानें बंद कर देगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाना चाहते हैं कि अमेरिकी एस्ट्रोनॉट रूस के सोयूज रॉकेट से अंतरिक्ष में और रूसी एस्ट्रोनॉट कमर्शियल क्रू व्हीकल्स से जा सकते हैं। काफी अरसे से अमेरिका और रूस के बीच संबंध अनिश्चित और सबसे खराब दौर में हैं। इसके बावजूद स्पेस मिशन के मामले में दोनों देशों के बीच काफी बेहतर तालमेल है।

नासा 8 बिलियन डॉलर खर्च करेगा

इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में क्रू ड्रैगन को नासा ने सर्टिफाइड किया है। यह लगभग 40 साल बाद नासा से सर्टिफाइड होने वाला पहला अंतरिक्ष यान बन गया है। इसकी बनावट एक कैप्सूल के जैसी है। इसे स्पेसएक्स के फाल्कन 9 रॉकेट से लॉन्च किया जाएगा। फाल्कन 9 की खासियत है कि उसे बार-बार इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।

एजेंसी ने 2024 तक कमर्शियल क्रू प्रोग्राम पर 8 बिलियन डॉलर से ज्यादा खर्च करने की योजना बनाई है। उसे उम्मीद है कि प्राइवेट सेक्टर धरती की निचली कक्षा में भेजे जाने वाले उसके मिशन संभाल लेगा। इससे नासा अपना पूरा ध्यान चंद्रमा और फिर मंगल पर वापसी वाले मिशन पर ध्यान लगा सके।

