त्रिपुरा के CM के बयान पर बवाल:पड़ोसी देशों में भाजपा सरकार बनाने के बयान से नेपाल नाखुश, भारत से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा

काठमांडू17 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
त्रिपुरा के सीएम बिप्लब देब ने 13 फरवरी को हुए एक कार्यक्रम में शाह से जुड़ा किस्सा सुनाया था। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
त्रिपुरा के सीएम बिप्लब देब ने 13 फरवरी को हुए एक कार्यक्रम में शाह से जुड़ा किस्सा सुनाया था। - फाइल फोटो

नेपाल ने भारत के त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लव देव के बयान पर विरोध दर्ज कराया है। भारत के पड़ोसी देशों में भी भाजपा की सरकार बनाने संबंधी बयान पर नेपाल ने चिंता व्यक्त की है। काठमांडू पोस्ट के मुताबिक, नेपाल के राजदूत निलंबर आचार्य ने विदेश मंत्रालय में नेपाल और भूटान के ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी इंचार्ज अरिंदम बागची से फोन पर बात की। उन्होंने इस बयान पर नाखुशी जाहिर की और स्पष्टीकरण मांगा।

भारत ने कहा कि भारतीय मीडिया में चल रही कुछ खबरों में देव के बयान का जिक्र किया गया है। हम पूरे मामले को पूरी तरह समझने के बाद गुरुवार को होने वाली रूटी प्रेस ब्रीफिंग में मामले पर कुछ कह पाएंगे।

क्या है पूरा मामला
हाल ही में बिप्लव ने एक कार्यक्रम में दिलचस्प किस्सा सुनाया था, जो सोमवार को चर्चा में आ गया था। बिप्लव देव के मुताबिक, ये किस्सा तब का है, जब भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह हुआ करते थे। उन्होंने कहा था कि शाह असम दौरे पर आए थे। हम दोनों में बातचीत हो रही थी कि देश के कई राज्यों में भाजपा की सरकार है। इस पर शाह ने जवाब दिया कि श्रीलंका और नेपाल बाकी है। हमें वहां भी भाजपा को ले जाना चाहिए और वहां भी चुनाव जीतना चाहिए।

बिप्लव के बयान को विपक्ष ने अलोकतांत्रिक कहा था
बिप्लब के इस बयान को CPI(M), कांग्रेस समेत कई विपक्षी दलों ने अलोकतांत्रित बताया था। उनका कहा था कि ऐसे बयान नेपाल और श्रीलंका जैसे मित्र देशों के रिश्तों पर प्रभाव डाल सकते हैं।

