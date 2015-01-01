पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीन का नेपाल को झटका:नेपाल का 1300 करोड़ रुपए का सामान रोका, वापसी के लिए अब भारत ही बना सहारा

काठमांडू से परशुराम काफ्लेएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

नेपाल और चीन की दोस्ती में दरार पड़ रही है। क्योंकि, नेपाल से आने वाले सामान पर कोरोना की आड़ में चीन ने अघोषित ब्लाॅकेज लगा दिया है। पिछले 10 माह से तिब्बत सीमा पर नेपाल के 1200 कंटेनर फंसे हुए हैं। माल फंसने के कारण नेपाली कारोबारी राम पौडेल ने आत्महत्या कर ली।

परिजनों के अनुसार राम ने दो करोड़ का लोन लिया था, माल फंसने का कारण वह किस्त नहीं चुका पा रहा था। नेपाल के वित्त मंत्रालय में तैनात एक उच्च पदस्थ अधिकारी ने बताया कि चीनी कस्टम अधिकारी सामान्य तौर पर नेपाली मजदूरों के कोरोना के आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट को भी नहीं मान रहे हैं।

लिहाजा हम भूमि मार्ग से माल लाने के लिए व्यापारियों को हतोत्साहित कर रहे हैं। हम उन्हें कोलकाता पोर्ट के रास्ते सामान लाने को कह रहे हैं। क्योंकि, हमें चीन से सहयोग नहीं मिल रहा। हमें बताया गया है कि कोरोना खत्म होने के बाद सामान आगे जाएगा।

ऊनी कपड़ों के भी कंटेनर

कस्टम अधिकारियों के मुताबिक तिब्बत सीमा पर फंसे कंटेनरों में ऊनी कपड़ों के भी कंटेनर हैं। ये माल तिब्बत की राजधानी ल्हासा, शिगत्से, न्यालम, केरूंग आदि में फंसा हुआ है। नेपाली व्यापारियों के अनुसार तिब्बत के शहरों में फंसे हुए माल की कीमत 1300 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा है। वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारी का कहना है कि यह चीन का अघोषित ब्लाॅकेज है, क्योंकि आपातकाल में भी सप्लाई नहीं रोकी जा सकती। वहीं, माल भेजने के लिए चीनी सीमा शुल्क एजेंटों को रिश्वत देनी पड़ती है, नहीं देने पर चीनी एजेंट माल नहीं भेजता।

कारोबार की दृष्टि से चीन के साथ नेपाल के दो बॉर्डर प्वांइट मुख्य हैं, रसुवागड़ी-केरुंग और टाटोपानी-खासा। टाटोपानी पुराना प्वाइंट है। 2015 में आए भूकंप के बाद से ये बंद था, लेकिन इसे पिछले साल चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के नेपाल दौरे के बाद खोला गया। केरूंग-रसुवागड़ी को चीन ने इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर प्वाइंट के तौर पर विकसित किया है। चीन केरुंग के रास्ते नेपाल के सिर्फ 5 कंटेनर्स और टाटोपानी-खासा के जरिए 2 कंटेनर ही जाने दे रहा है।

चीन ने 13 सीमा बिंदु खोलने पर सहमति व्यक्त की थी

पहले 30 से 40 कंटेनर माल प्रतिदिन जाता था। चीन ने मौखिक रूप से नेपाल-चीन के बीच 13 सीमा बिंदु खोलने पर सहमति व्यक्त की थी। लेकिन चीन ने दो सीमाओं पर भी आयात/निर्यात आसान नहीं किया। रसुवागड़ी में तैनात नेपाली कस्टम अधिकारी पुण्य बिक्रम खड़के बताते हैं कि बड़े कारोबारियों ने चीन के शहरों से माल भारत के कोलकाता पोर्ट पर भेज दिया है। कोलकाता पोर्ट के जरिए सामान 35 दिन में चीन से नेपाल वापस आ सकता है। हमें उम्मीद थी इस साल करोड़ों रुपए का राजस्व पैदा होगा, लेकिन अब तक हम 100 करोड़ रुपए के स्तर को भी नहीं छू सके।

टाटोपानी सीमा पर कस्टम अधिकारी लाल बहादुर खत्री कहते हैं कि इस रास्ते से गए करीब 800 कंटेनर्स तिब्बती हिस्से में फंसे हैं। कस्टम अधिकारियों ने चीन से कंटेनर्स प्राप्त करने के लिए अलग से एक यार्ड बनाया है। यहां नेपाली वर्कर्स को तैनात किया गया है। इन्हें हेल्थ प्रोटोकॉल से लैस किया गया है। लेकिन चीनी अधिकारी कोविड का डर बताते हुए कंटेनर भेजने में आनाकानी कर रहे हैं।

