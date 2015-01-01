पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Nutritional Deficiency Can Reduce The Length By 8 Inches, The Average Length Of Children In A Country Or Region, Catering And Environment Are Important

रिसर्च में खुलासा:पोषण की कमी से 8 इंच कम हो सकती है लंबाई, किसी देश या क्षेत्र में बच्चों की औसत लंबाई में खानपान और पर्यावरण महत्वपूर्ण

लंदनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चों की सबसे अधिक औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड्स में और सबसे कम ईस्ट तिमोर में है

कमजोर खान पान का असर बच्चों के शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास पर पड़ता है। मेडिकल जर्नल लैंसेट में छपी एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि पौष्टिक आहार न मिलने से किसी क्षेत्र के बच्चों की औसत लंबाई पर 20 सेंटीमीटर (7.9 इंच) तक का असर पड़ सकता है। रिसर्च के मुताबिक किसी इलाके में खास उम्र के बच्चों की औसत लंबाई के हिसाब से यह अनुमान लगाया जा सकता है कि एक लंबी समय अवधि में वहां भोजन की गुणवत्ता कैसी रही है।

रिसर्च में यह बात मानी गई है कि बच्चों की लंबाई और वजन में जेनेटिक्स की अहम भूमिका होती है। लेकिन, जब बात पूरी आबादी के बच्चों की लंबाई और वजन की हो तो इसमें पोषण और पर्यावरण की भूमिका काफी अधिक हो जाती है।

रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि साल 2019 में 19 साल की उम्र के लड़कों में सबसे अधिक औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड्स में थी। वहां इस आयुवर्ग के लड़कों की औसत लंबाई 183.8 सेंटीमीटर (करीब 6 फीट) थी। वहीं, सबसे कम औसत लंबाई तिमोर (160.1 सेंटीमीटर या 5 फीट, 3 इंच) में थी। इस रिसर्च के लिए 5 से 19 साल तक के 6.5 करोड़ बच्चों के डेटा का विश्लेषण किया गया है। ये डेटा 1985 से लेकर साल 2019 तक हुई 2000 से ज्यादा स्टडी से लिए गए हैं।

रिपोर्ट में पाया गया है कि सबसे अधिक औसत लंबाई उत्तर-पश्चिमी और सेंट्रल यूरोप के देशों में है। वहीं, सबसे कम औसत लंबाई दक्षिण, दक्षिण-पूर्व एशिया, लैटिन अमेरिका, पूर्वी अफ्रीका में है। लाओस में रहने वाले 19 साल के लड़कों की औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड में रहने वाले 13 साल के बच्चों की औसत लंबाई के आसपास यानी 5 फीट, 4 इंच है। ग्वाटेमाला, बांग्लादेश, नेपाल और तिमोर की 19 साल की लड़कियों की औसत लंबाई नीदरलैंड्स की 11 साल की लड़कियों की औसत लंबाई (5 फीट) के बराबर है।

लंबाई में सबसे ज्यादा सुधार चीन और दक्षिण कोरिया में

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 1985 के बाद से यानी पिछले 35 सालों में बच्चों की औसत लंबाई के मामले में सबसे ज्यादा सुधार चीन और दक्षिण कोरिया में आया है। वहीं, कई सब-सहारा अफ्रीका के देशों की औसत लंबाई इन सालों में नहीं बदली है।

