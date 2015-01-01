पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जापान में नया कानून:खत्म होगी पति-पत्नी के एक ही सरनेम की बाध्यता, यूएन भी इस कानून के विरोध में था

टोक्योएक घंटा पहले
जापान में मौजूदा कानून के तहत पति और पत्नी का एक ही सरनेम होना जरूरी है। अगर शादी से पहले दोनों के अलग-अलग सरनेम हैं तो शादी बाद एक ही सरनेम चुनना होता है। लेकिन, अब स्थिति बदलने वाली है। जापान के प्रधानमंत्री योशिंदे सुगा ने देश को आश्वासन दिया है कि वे इस नियम में बदलाव के प्रति समर्पित हैं।

पति और पत्नी द्वारा एक ही सरनेम रखने की बाध्यता के कारण अक्सर महिलाओं को बदलाव के बाध्य होना पड़ता है। लिहाजा, इस कानून को महिला विरोधी भी कहा जा रहा है। महिलाओं के खिलाफ हिंसा के खात्मे के लिए बनी संयुक्त राष्ट्र की समिति ने बी जापान ने इस कानून में बदलाव की सिफारिश की थी। इसके अलावा जापान का समान भी अब नियमों में बदलाव के पक्ष में है।

हाल, ही में जापान में हुए एक सर्वे में यह बात सामने आई कि ज्यादातर लोग शादी के बाद भी सरनेम बरकरार रखने के पक्षधर हैं। इस सर्वे में 60 साल की उम्र से कम के जापानियों से सरनेम के बारे में पूछा गया था। 70.6 फीसदी लोगों ने कहा कि उन्हें इस बात से कोई दिक्कत नहीं होगी कि उसके पार्टनर का सरनेम अलग है। वहीं, 14.4 फीसदी लोग अब भी यह मानते हैं कि पति और पत्नी का सरनेम एक होना चाहिए।

अपनी ही पार्टी कर सकती है प्रधानमंत्री का विरोध

इस मामले पर जापानी प्रधानमंत्री का रुख इसलिए भी चौंकाने वाला है, क्योंकि उनकी पार्टी एलडीपी में कई रूढ़ीवादी सदस्य शामिल हैं। वे इस कानून में बदलाव के विरोधी रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि पति-पत्नी के अलग-अलग सरनेम होने से परिवार की एकता प्रभावित होती है। इसकी इजाजत नहीं दी जानी चाहिए। हालांकि, विपक्षी दल ने प्रधानमंत्री के इस पहल का स्वागत किया है।

