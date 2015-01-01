पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाइम मैगजीन:कवर पेज पर 2020 पर लगा रेड क्रॉस, लिखा- अब तक का सबसे खराब साल; 93 साल में 5वीं बार हुआ ऐसा

वॉशिंगटन34 मिनट पहले
  • जूम एप के सीईओ एरिक यूआन बिजनेस पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर बने

दुनिया की प्रतिष्ठित मैगजीन ने दिसंबर 2020 के कवर पेज पर किसी बड़ी हस्ती की तस्वीर के बजाए 2020 को रेड क्रॉस ‘X’ से दर्शाया है। उसके नीचे लिखा- वर्स्ट ईयर ऑफ द एवर यानी अब तक का सबसे खराब साल। वहीं, अमेरिकी राजनीति में बदलाव के लिए अमेरिका के प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट कमला हैरिस को मैगजीन ने पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर के तौर पर मैगजीन ने अपने कवर पेज पर जगह दी है।

दोनों के फोटो के साथ लिखा- चेंजिंग अमेरिका’स स्टोरी यानी बदलते अमेरिका की कहानी। इस साल पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर की रेस में अमेरिकी फिजिशियन डॉक्टर एंथनी फौसी, रेसियल जस्टिस मूवमेंट और डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प भी थे। टाइम 1927 से पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर चुनती आ रही है।

बता दें कि टाइम ने गुरुवार देर रात बिजनेस पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर के तौर पर जूम एप के सीईओ एरिक यूआन को जबकि, एंटरटेनर ऑफ द ईयर का खिताब कोरियन बैंड बीटीएस को दिया।

इस मैगजीन के इतिहास का यह पांचवां मौका

मैगजीन ने कवर पर रेड क्रॉस लगाने का प्रयोग पहली बार नहीं किया। 93 साल पुरानी इस मैगजीन के इतिहास का यह पांचवां मौका है, जब कवर पेज पर रेड क्रॉस का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।

  • पहली बार 1975 में जर्मनी के तानाशाह एडॉल्फ हिटलर की मौत को चिह्नित करने के लिए मैगजीन ने रेड क्रॉस का इस्तेमाल किया था।
  • दूसरी बार इराक युद्ध के शुरुआत में मैगजीन ने रेड क्रॉस का प्रयोग किया था।
  • तीसरी बार 2006 में अमेरिकी सेना द्वारा इराक में अलकायदा के आतंकवादी अबू मौसम अल जरकावी की हत्या के बाद रेड क्रॉस का इस्तेमाल किया था।
  • चौथी बार 2011 में आतंकवादी ओसामा बिल लादेन की हत्या के बाद मैगजीन के कवर पेज पर क्रॉस का इस्तेमाल किया गया था।

मैगजीन ने लिखा- लोगों को बांटने से ज्यादा ताकत हमदर्दी दिखाने में
टाइम ने जो बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस को अमेरिकी इतिहास में बदलाव लाने के लिए पॉलिटिक्स कैटेगरी में यह खिताब दिया है। टाइम के एडिटर इन चीफ एडवर्ड फेल्सेंथल ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस ने अमेरिकी इतिहास को बदलने की कोशिश की है।

उन्होंने यह दिखाया कि लोगों को बांटने से ज्यादा ताकत उनसे हमदर्दी दिखाने में होती है। दोनों ने दुख में डूबी दुनिया के जख्मों पर मरहम लगाने का विजन पेश किया है। मालूम हो, 2019 में जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए काम करने वाली स्वीडिश एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग को यह सम्मान मिला था।

