पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • India Pakistan | Pakistan Imran Khan Govt Silence After Saudi Arabia Removed Kashmir And Gilgit Baltistan From Pakistan Map

मुस्लिम देशों में भारत का दबदबा:सऊदी अरब ने पाकिस्तान के नक्शे से कश्मीर और गिलगित-बाल्तिस्तान हटाए, इमरान सरकार चुप

रियाद22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो पिछले साल फरवरी की है। तब सऊदी अरब के प्रिंस सलमान पाकिस्तान यात्रा पर आए थे। इमरान खान खुद उन्हें रिसीव करने इस्लामाबाद एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे थे। इतना ही नहीं इमरान ने खुद कार ड्राइव की थी। कूटनीतिक हलको में इसकी काफी आलोचना भी हुई थी।

सऊदी अरब ने पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका दिया। सऊदी सरकार ने अगले महीने होने वाली जी-20 समिट के लिए एक विशेष नोट जारी किया है। इसके पिछले हिस्से पर जी-20 देशों के नक्शे हैं। खास बात ये है कि इसमें कश्मीर, गिलगित और बाल्तिस्तान को पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा नहीं दिखाया गया है। इन्हें स्वतंत्र देश के तौर पर दिखाया गया है। पाकिस्तान की सरकार ने इस पर अब तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर नहीं की है। जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन 21 और 22 को रियाद में आयोजित किया जाएगा।

नोट पर नक्शा
जी-20 समिट सऊदी अरब की रियाद में होगी। सऊदी अरब सरकार और प्रिंस सलमान के लिए अध्यक्षता का यह मौका फख्र की बात है। 24 अक्टूबर को इस मौके को यादगार बनाने के लिए सऊदी सरकार ने 20 रियाल का बैंकनोट जारी किया। इसमें सामने की तरफ सऊदी किंग सलमान बिन अब्दुल अजीज का फोटो और एक स्लोगन है। दूसरे यानी पिछले हिस्से में वर्ल्ड मैप है। इसमें जी-20 देशों को अलग-अलग रंगों में दिखाया गया है। इसमें कश्मीर के अलावा गिलगित और बाल्तिस्तान को पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा नहीं बताया गया।

इजराइल की बढ़ती भूमिका
‘यूरेशियन टाइम्स’ ने इस बारे में एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इसके मुताबिक, सितंबर में इजराइल की खुफिया एजेंसी मोसाद के चीफ योसी कोहेन ने संकेत दिए थे कि अमेरिकी चुनाव के बाद सऊदी अरब और बाकी अरब देशों के साथ इजराइल के कूटनीतिक संबंध सामान्य हो जाएंगे। पाकिस्तान के पीएम इमरान ने पहले ही साफ कर दिया था कि उनका देश इजराइल को मान्यता नहीं देता और न उसके साथ डिप्लोमैटिक रिलेशन बनाएगा।

चीन के साथ पाकिस्तान
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, फिलिस्तीन और कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तान की नीति समान है। लेकिन, सऊदी अरब और इजराइल के भारत से काफी करीबी रिश्ते हैं। प्रिंस सलमान ने बदलते वक्त के साथ विदेश नीति भी बदली। वे अब भारत को काफी ज्यादा महत्व दे रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान उनकी नजर में कहीं नजर नहीं आता। हालात ये हैं कि अगस्त में सऊदी सरकार से फौरन कर्ज वापस करने को कह दिया था जबकि पाकिस्तान दिवालिया होने की कगार पर था। कश्मीर पर भी सऊदी सरकार एक शब्द भारत के खिलाफ नहीं बोली। बाकी अरब देशों ने भी यही किया। पाकिस्तान अब नया गुट बनाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। इसमें उसे चीन और तुर्की का साथ मिल रहा है। लेकिन, अमेरिका, इजराइल और सऊदी अरब इस पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस बार 20 हजार मौतें 25 दिन में हुईं, यह दूसरी बेहतर स्थिति; अब तक कुल 79.88 लाख केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें