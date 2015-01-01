पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Imran Khan Vs Pakistan Journalist; Arif Ahmed Bhatti Attacks On Prime Minister Close Friend Trying To Get Israel Recognized

पाकिस्तान के पत्रकार का दावा:इमरान के करीबी दोस्त इजराइल को मान्यता दिलाने में जुटे, उन्होंने गुपचुप तेल अवीव यात्रा भी की

इस्लामाबाद23 मिनट पहले
इमरान खान ने पिछले दिनों कहा था कि पाकिस्तान किसी भी कीमत पर इजराइल को मान्यता नहीं दे सकता। खान के मुताबिक, उनका जमीर इसकी इजाजत नहीं देता। (फाइल)

पाकिस्तान के सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट आरिफ अहमद भट्टी ने आरोप लगाया है कि इजराइल को मान्यता देने के लिए इमरान खान के एक दोस्त लॉबीइंग कर रहे हैं। भट्टी के इस आरोप के बाद पाकिस्तान में कयास लग रहे हैं कि यह व्यक्ति कौन है। भट्टी का आरोप मायने रखता है। दरअसल, कुछ दिन पहले इमरान ने एक इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया था कि उन पर इजराइल को मान्यता देने के लिए दबाव डाला जा रहा है। इमरान ने उस देश का नाम बताने से इनकार कर दिया था जो उन पर यह दबाव डाल रहा है।

इजराइल कौन गया
भट्टी ने एक टीवी चैनल के प्रोग्राम में कहा- मेरे पास पुख्ता जानकारी है कि प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान का एक करीबी इस्लामाबाद में इजराइल के लिए लॉबीइंग कर रहा है। जबकि, खान खुद कह चुके हैं कि वो किसी कीमत पर इजराइल को मान्यता नहीं दे सकते। मेरे पास इससे भी बड़ी दो-तीन सूचनाएं हैं, लेकिन मैं वो टीवी पर नहीं दे सकता।

सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट नायला इनायत ने भी भट्टी के बयान का जिक्र किया है। इनायत के मुताबिक, पाकिस्तान में कयास लग रहे हैं कि इमरान की टीम का कौन सदस्य इजराइल गया था। सुना है कि इस व्यक्ति के पास किसी दूसरे देश की नागरिकता है।

किस देश का दबाव
इमरान खान ने पिछले महीने पाकिस्तान के अखबार ‘द ट्रिब्यून’ को इंटरव्यू दिया था। इस दौरान उनसे इजराइल को मान्यता देने पर सवाल किया गया था। तब इमरान ने कहा था- अमेरिका और एक दूसरा देश हम पर इजराइल को मान्यता देने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा है। लेकिन, हमारा स्टैंड बिल्कुल साफ है। पहले उन्हें फिलिस्तीन का मसला निपटाना होगा। उसे मान्यता देना होगा। तब तक हम इस बारे में कोई विचार करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।

इमरान से जब यह पूछा गया कि क्या दबाव किसी मुस्लिम देश की तरफ से आ रहा है? इस पर उन्होंने कहा था- जाने दीजिए। इस पर मैं कुछ नहीं कहना चाहूंगा। माना जा रहा है कि इमरान यूएई और सऊदी अरब का नाम नहीं लेना चाहते थे। हम आर्थिक रूप से अपने पैरों पर खड़े होना चाहते हैं।

यूएई का मामला
यूएई और बहरीन के साथ ही सूडान भी इजराइल को मान्यता दे चुका है। माना जा रहा है कि सऊदी अरब भी जल्द इसी रास्ते पर चलेगा। यूएई और बहरीन में तो इजराइल की एम्बेसीज शुरू होने वाली हैं। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने मिडिल ईस्ट में अमन बहाली के लिए अब्रॉहम अकॉर्ड नाम से एक प्लान तैयार किया है। यूएई ने पिछले दिनों पाकिस्तानियों के लिए वर्क वीजा जारी करने पर रोक लगा दी थी। इस झटके से घबराई इमरान सरकार ने गुरुवार को अपने विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी को बातचीत के लिए यूएई भेजा। हालांकि, उनकी अगवानी के लिए यूएई का कोई मंत्री या अफसर एयरपोर्ट नहीं पहुंचा।

