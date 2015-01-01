पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार में बदलाव:कोर्ट के आदेश पर इमरान ने कैबिनेट में बदलाव किया, बड़बोले रेल मंत्री शेख रशीद अब होम मिनिस्टर होंगे

वॉशिंगटन39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इमरान खान के साथ शेख रशीद। इमरान ने रशीद को रेल मंत्रालय से हटाकर होम मिनिस्ट्री का जिम्मा सौंपा है। (फाइल)

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने शुक्रवार को अपनी कैबिनेट में बदलाव किया। कैबिनेट में यह बदलाव इमरान की मजबूरी थी। दरअसल, इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने कुछ दिन पहले एक फैसले में कहा था कि चुनाव न जीतने वाले लोग स्पेशल एडवाइजर या स्पेशल असिस्टेंट के तौर पर कैबिनेट कमेटियों की बैठक में हिस्सा नहीं ले सकते।

अपने विवादित बयानों और बड़बोलेपन के कारण अकसर चर्चा में रहने वाले रेल मंत्री शेख रशीद को होम मिनिस्टर बनाया गया है। अब्दुल हफीज शेख फाइनेंस मिनिस्टर होंगे।

दो साल में चौथा बदलाव
इमरान गठबंधन सरकार के चलते वे दबाव में हैं। दो साल में चौथी बार उन्होंने कैबिनेट में बदलाव किया है। इस बार तीन मंत्रियों के विभाग बदले गए हैं और एक नई नियुक्ति की गई है। शेख रशीद को रेल मंत्रालय से हटाकर होम मिनिस्ट्री दी गई है। एजाज शाह से होम मिनिस्ट्री लेकर उन्हें नार्कोटिक्स डिपार्टमेंट सौंपा गया है। आजम खान स्वाती अब नए रेलमंत्री होंगे। अब्दुल हफीज शेख पहले फाइनेंस एडवाइजर थे। अब उन्हें यह मंत्रालय ही सौंप दिया गया है।

इमरान पर बढ़ता दबाव
इमरान खान सरकार के अंदर और बाहर गहरे दबाव में हैं। विपक्षी गठबंधन उन पर नाकामी का आरोप का आरोप लगाकर इस्तीफा मांग रहा है। फौज ज्यादा बजट की मांग करने लगी है। सरकार के कई मंत्री नाखुश नजर आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने खुलेआम कुछ फैसलों पर सवाल उठाए हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी सरकार के सामने कई परेशानियां हैं। सऊदी अरब और यूएई का कर्ज लौटाने का दबाव बढ़ रहा है। पाकिस्तान अब तक एफएटीएफ की ग्रे लिस्ट से बाहर नहीं आ सका है।

वैक्सीन पर चुप्पी
पाकिस्तान के मंत्री भी साफ कर चुके हैं कि बिना विदेशी सहायता के देश में कोरोना वैक्सीन नहीं लाई जा सकती। देश की खस्ता हाल अर्थव्यवस्था के चलते सरकार का खजाना खाली है और वो इस स्थिति में नहीं है कि अवाम के लिए वैक्सीन खरीद सके। इस मामले में भी वो चीन के रहमोकरम पर है।

