पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Imran Khan; Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine | Pakistan Imran Khan Minister Says Get China Coronavirus Vaccine At Their Own Risk

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गैर जिम्मेदाराना रवैया:पाकिस्तान की मंत्री ने कहा- अपनी रिस्क पर वैक्सीन लगवाएं, इससे कई देशों में मौतें हो चुकी हैं

इस्लामाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान से बातचीत करतीं पंजाब प्रांत की हेल्थ मिनिस्टर डॉक्टर यास्मिन राशिद। वे खान की एडवाइजर भी रह चुकी हैं। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान से बातचीत करतीं पंजाब प्रांत की हेल्थ मिनिस्टर डॉक्टर यास्मिन राशिद। वे खान की एडवाइजर भी रह चुकी हैं। (फाइल)

पाकिस्तान को चीन से 5 लाख मुफ्त वैक्सीन मिली हैं। इसके बाद देश में फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीनेट किया जा रहा है, लेकिन यहां के मंत्री महामारी और वैक्सीनेशन पर बेतुके और गैर जिम्मेदाराना बयान दे रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान के पंजाब प्रांत की हेल्थ मिनिस्टर डॉक्टर यास्मिन राशिद ने मंगलवार को कहा- अगर कोई वैक्सीन लगवाना चाहता है तो बिल्कुल लगवाए, लेकिन इसकी रिस्क उसे खुद लेनी होगी। राशिद के मुताबिक, वैक्सीन के कई साइड इफेक्ट्स हैं और दुनिया में कुछ लोगों की इसकी वजह से मौत भी हुई है।

इमरान की सहयोगी हैं यास्मिन
यास्मिन राशिद प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की पार्टी पीटीआई की सीनियर लीडर हैं और उनकी सलाहकार भी रह चुकी हैं। फिलहाल, वे देश के सबसे बड़े राज्य पंजाब की हेल्थ मिनिस्टर हैं। इतना ही नहीं खुद डॉक्टर भी हैं। मंगलवार को उन्होंने कहा- अगर लोग वैक्सीनेशन करवा रहे हैं तो अपनी रिस्क पर करवा रहे हैं। इसके कुछ साइड इफेक्ट्स हैं। दुनिया में इसकी वजह से कई लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। हम लोगों को इस बारे में आगाह कर रहे हैं। किसी को भी जबरदस्ती वैक्सीनेट नहीं किया जा सकता। वैज्ञानिक खुद नहीं जानते कि वैक्सीन का असर कितने दिन रहेगा।

राशिद के इस बयान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोगों ने उनकी निंदा की। एक यूजर ने कहा- यास्मिन का फर्ज है कि वो लोगों को वैक्सीनेशन के लिए कहें, उनसे अपील करें। वे तो उल्टा काम कर रही हैं।

चीनी वैक्सीन लेने को तैयार नहीं
कोरोनावायरस के खात्मे के लिए कई देशों ने बड़ी कंपनियों की वैक्सीन की बुकिंग करवाई है, लेकिन चीन की वैक्सीन भरोसे के ट्रायल में फेल साबित हो रही है। दुनिया को कोरोना बांटने वाले चीन ने वैक्सीन का भंडार तैयार कर लिया है। उसके पास वैक्सीन के छह फॉर्मूले तैयार हैं, लेकिन कोई देश उसकी वैक्सीन पर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा।

चीन की वैक्सीन का सऊदी अरब, तुर्की, इंडोनेशिया, ब्राजील, पाकिस्तान जैसे देशों में ट्रायल जरूर चल रहा है, लेकिन जनता में सर्वे और अधिकारियों के बयान बताते हैं कि चीन इन देशों के करोड़ों लोगों को यह आश्वस्त करने में असफल रहा है कि उसकी वैक्सीन सुरक्षित है। चीन ने पिछले दिनों पाकिस्तान को सायनोफॉर्म वैक्सीन के पांच लाख डोज मुफ्त दिए हैं। खास बात यह है कि इन वैक्सीन को लाने के लिए पाकिस्तान को ही एयरक्राफ्ट भेजना पड़ा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser