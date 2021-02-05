पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Pakistan India; Imran Khan Update | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Offers Talks On Kashmir Issues Over Kashmir Solidarity Day

पाकिस्तानी PM का प्रस्ताव:इमरान बोले- हम शांति के लिए दो कदम आगे बढ़ने के लिए तैयार, लेकिन भारत को ईमानदारी दिखानी होगी

इस्लामाबाद39 मिनट पहले
इमरान ने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा कि स्थिरता और शांति की इच्छा को गलती से भी हमारी कमजोरी न माना जाए। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने शुक्रवार को भारत के साथ बातचीत का प्रस्ताव रखा। हालांकि, इस पर उन्होंने कई शर्तें भी लगा दीं। कश्मीर सॉलिडेरिटी डे पर इमरान ने कहा कि अगर भारत कश्मीर मुद्दे के हल के लिए ईमानदारी दिखाता है तो संयुक्त राष्ट्र सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल के प्रस्तावों के मुताबिक, हम शांति के लिए दो कदम आगे बढ़ने के लिए तैयार हैं।

इमरान ने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा कि स्थिरता और शांति की इच्छा को गलती से भी हमारी कमजोरी न माना जाए। मैं दोहराना चाहता हूं कि पाकिस्तान कश्मीरियों के साथ आत्मनिर्णय की उनकी लड़ाई में मजबूती से खड़ा है। हम कश्मीर में शांति और कश्मीरियों की इच्छा पूरी करने के लिए बातचीत के रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ने के लिए तैयार हैं।

चुनाव जीतने के बाद भी यही बात कही थी
इमरान खान ने शर्तें लागू वाला बातचीत का प्रस्ताव पहली बार नहीं दिया है। 2018 में चुनाव में बड़ी जीत हासिल करने के बाद भी उन्होंने भारत से अच्छे रिश्तों की वकालत की थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि मैं वाकई हमारे रिश्तों को ठीक करना चाहता हूं। आप (भारत) एक कदम आगे बढ़ाएं, तो हम दो कदम चलेंगे।

इमरान ने कहा था कि मैं क्रिकेट के लिए कई बार भारत गया हूं। मैं उनके साथ अच्छे संबंध चाहता हूं। हमारे बीच सबसे बड़ा विवाद कश्मीर का है। हमें इसके बारे में बात करने की ज़रूरत है। अभी ये होता है कि भारत बलूचिस्तान की ओर देखता है और हम कश्मीर को। यह खेल बंद करना होगा।

पाकिस्तान 5 फरवरी को मनाता है कश्मीर दिवस
पाकिस्तान हर साल 5 फरवरी को कश्मीर सॉलिडेरिटी डे मनाता है। इस दिन नेशनल हॉलिडे होता है। इसका मकसद खुद को कश्मीरियों के समर्थन में खड़े दिखाना है। पहली बार 1990 में पाकिस्तान में जमात-ए-इस्लामी पार्टी के काजी हुसैन अहमद ने कश्मीर दिवस मनाने का प्रस्ताव रखा था। 1991 में तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ ने कश्मीर सॉलिडेरिटी डे स्ट्राइक के लिए अपील की। शरीफ तब जमात की मदद से ही सत्ता में आए थे। कश्मीर एकता दिवस मनाने की शुरुआत 2004 में की गई थी।

बांग्लादेश ने कहा- पाकिस्तान कश्मीर में आतंकी भेजना बंद करे
बांग्लादेश ने कश्मीर सॉलिडेरिटी डे मनाने के लिए ढाका में पाकिस्तान हाई कमीशन को फटकार लगाई है। साथ ही कहा कि इस्लामाबाद कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों को भेजना बंद करे। बांग्लादेश डॉटर्स फाउंडेशन और यस बांग्लादेश ने 1971 में बांग्लादेश में बड़े पैमाने पर अत्याचार करने के लिए पाकिस्तान की निंदा की। इन संगठनों ने राष्ट्रपिता मुजीबुर रहमान के हत्यारों को शरण न देने की मांग भी की।

उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान कश्मीर सॉलिडेरिटी डे मनाता है, तो बलूचिस्तान में ह्यूमन राइट्स के उल्लंघन के बारे में उससे पूछना जरूरी है। पाकिस्तान हर साल इस तरह के आयोजन को राजनीतिक स्टंट की तरह देखता है।

