कर्ज में फंसता पाकिस्तान:इमरान ने चीन से लिए 11 हजार करोड़ रु, 3 महीने में दूसरी बार सऊदी का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए लोन मांगा

इस्लामाबाद5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो अप्रैल 2019 की है। उस समय पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने बीजिंग में चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से मुलाकात की थी। - फाइल फोटो

पाकिस्तान पर चीन का कर्ज बढ़ता जा रहा है। एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान ने चीन से 1.5 बिलियन डॉलर (करीब 11 हजार करोड़ रु.) की मदद ली है। इस रकम में से यह सऊदी अरब के 2 बिलियन डॉलर( करीब 14 हजार) करोड़ रु के बकाया कर्ज की आधी रकम लौटाएगा। पाकिस्तान को स्टेट बैंक ऑफ पाकिस्तान (SBP) और पाकिस्तान वित्त मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, सोमवार तक सऊदी को 1 बिलियन डॉलर लौटा दिए जाएंगे। बाकी का 1 बिलियन डॉलर लौटाने के लिए जनवरी का समय तय किया गया है। 3 महीने में यह दूसरी बार है जब पाकिस्तान ने कर्ज उतारने के लिए लोन लिया है। इससे पहले सितंबर में भी उसने चीन से कर्ज लेकर सऊदी अरब का कर्ज चुकाया था।

चीन ने पाकिस्तान को इस बार स्टेट एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ऑफ फॉरेन एक्सचेंज (सेफ) के तहत पैसे नहीं दिए हैं। न ही कॉमर्शियल लोन दिया है। यह रकम चीन ने करंसी स्वैप एग्रीमेंट की तहत दी है। पाकिस्तान और चीन ने द्विपक्षीय ट्रेड और इनवेस्टमेंट को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 2011 में यह एग्रीमेंट के किया था। इस एग्रीमेंट के तहत लिए गए पैसे को विदेशी कर्ज नहीं माना जाएगा। हालांकि, पाकिस्तान को ब्याज के साथ रकम लौटानी होगी।

सऊदी-अरब ने पाकिस्तान पर बढ़ाया कर्ज लौटाने का दबाव
पाकिस्तान और सऊदी अरब के रिश्ते बीते कुछ महीनों से बिगड़े हुए हैं। पाकिस्तान ने सऊदी अरब से कश्मीर मुद्दे पर इस्लामिक देशों की बैठक बुलाने के लिए कहा था। हालांकि, सऊदी अरब ने ऐसा नहीं किया। इसके बाद पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान और विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने उसकी आलोचना की थी। इसके बाद सऊदी ने पाकिस्तान पर अपना कर्ज लौटाने का दबाब बढ़ा दिया। इसके बाद पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री और सेना प्रमुख ने भी सऊदी अरब से रिश्ते सुधारने की कोशिश की। हालांकि, इसका कुछ खास असर नहीं हुआ।

सऊदी ने पाकिस्तान को दिया था 6.2 बिलियन डॉलर का कर्ज
पिछले साल जून में पाकिस्तान दिवालिया होने की कगार पर था। आईएमएफ और एशियन डेवलपमेंट बैंक (ADB) लोन देने तो तैयार हो गए, लेकिन शर्तें बेहद सख्त थीं। इमरान ने सऊदी से मदद की गुहार लगाई। सऊदी ने 6.2 अरब डॉलर का लोन मंजूर किया। इसमें से 3 अरब डॉलर साधारण कर्ज था। इसके अलावा 3.2 अरब डॉलर पेट्रोल-डीजल क्रेडिट थी। पाकिस्तान को यह कर्ज एक साल में चुकाना था। अब तक वो सिर्फ वो एक किश्त (1 अरब डॉलर) चुका सका है।

सऊदी ने रोकी पाकिस्तान की फ्यूल सप्लाई
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, महामारी के दौर में ऑयल सप्लाई की डिमांड कम हुई। इससे सऊदी अरब की कमाई पर भी गंभीर असर पड़ा। इस साल सितंबर में महीने दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी ऑयल कंपनी सऊदी अरामको के मुनाफे में 72% की कमी आई। इसके बाद सऊदी ने पाकिस्तान को फ्यूल की सप्लाई रोक दी। सऊदी ने पाकिस्तान से कह दिया कि जब तक वह कर्ज की रकम नहीं लौटाता फ्यूल सप्लाई शुरू नहीं होगी। दूसरी तरफ, इमरान सरकार का खजाना खाली है। ऐसे में उसे चीन से पैसे लेकर सऊदी का कर्ज चुकाना पड़ रहा है।

