पाकिस्तान का फिर मजाक बना:जिस देश में राजदूत ही नहीं, वहां से उसे वापस बुलाने की बात कर रहे विदेश मंत्री

इस्लामाबाद10 मिनट पहले
विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने फ्रांस से अपने राजदूत वापस बुलाने का भी प्रस्ताव दिया था। -फाइल फोटो

पाकिस्तान की संसद ने फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों के इस्लाम विरोधी बयान को लेकर सोमवार को निंदा प्रस्ताव पेश किया। इतना ही नहीं विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने फ्रांस से अपने राजदूत वापस बुलाने का भी प्रस्ताव दिया। लेकिन, यहां गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि फ्रांस में पिछले तीन महीने से पाकिस्तान का कोई राजदूत है ही नहीं।

तीन महीने पहले ही फ्रांस के राजदूत मोइन-उल-हक को चीन का एंबेसडर बना दिया गया था। तब से वहां इस पद पर किसी को तैनात नहीं किया गया है। कई सीनियर डिप्लोमैट्स अपनी पोस्टिंग का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। लेकिन, विदेश मंत्रालय का इस ओर कोई ध्यान ही नहीं है।

विदेश मंत्री ने सच्चाई छिपाई

मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कुरैशी ने सोमवार शाम को संसद में यह प्रस्ताव पेश किया था। उन्हें इसकी जानकारी थी कि फ्रांस में कोई राजदूत नहीं है, लेकिन संसद में चल रही बहस को देखते हुए उन्होंने सच्चाई छिपाई। फ्रांस की राजधानी पेरिस में अभी मुहम्मद अमजद अजीज काजी मिशन के डिप्टी हेड हैं।

पाकिस्तान ने फ्रांस के राजदूत को तलब किया था
राष्ट्रपति मैक्रों के बयान पर विरोध जताते हुए पाकिस्तान ने सोमवार को फ्रांस के राजदूत मार्क बरेती को तलब किया था। विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा था कि इस तरह के गैरकानूनी और इस्लाम विरोध हरकत पाकिस्तान समेत पूरी दुनिया के मुसलमानों को आहत करते हैं। इसे अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के नाम पर सही नहीं ठहराया जा सकता।

फ्रांस में टीचर की गला काटकर हत्या हुई थी
पेरिस में 16 अक्टूबर को मोहम्मद साहब का कार्टून दिखाने के चलते एक टीचर की गला काटकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। मैक्रों ने इसे इस्लामिक आतंकवाद बताया था। इस घटना के बाद से ही फ्रांस में इस्लामिक आतंकवाद के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। रक्षा परिषद की मीटिंग में उन्होंने कहा था कि अब दूसरी ओर के लोगों को डर लगेगा।

मैक्रों के खिलाफ कई देशों में प्रदर्शन
बांग्लादेश की राजधानी ढाका में करीब 40 हजार लोगों ने मैक्रों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया और उनका पुतला जलाया। साथ ही फ्रांसीसी सामानों का बहिष्कार करने की मांग की। पुलिस ने फ्रांस एंबेसी जाने वाले रास्ते को भी ब्लॉक कर दिया। मैक्रों का कई मुस्लिम बहुल देशों में विरोध हो रहा है।

सोमवार को तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति रेजेप तैयप एर्दोआन ने भी फ्रांस के सामानों का बॉयकाट करने की मांग की। सऊदी अरब ने भी मोहम्मद साहब का कार्टून दिखाए जाने की निंदा की थी। हालांकि, उन्होंने फ्रांस का नाम नहीं लिया था। चेचन नेता रमजान कादिरोव ने मैक्रों पर मुसलमानों को भड़काने का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि फ्रांसीसी राष्ट्रपति खुद को एक आतंकवादी की तरह देखने लगे हैं।

