  Hindi News
  International
  Pasta Became The World's Choice In The Epidemic, Pasta Exports From Italy Increased By 30%, Becoming Popular Like Pizza

फूड ट्रेंड:महामारी के दौर में पास्ता दुनिया की पसंद बना, इटली से पास्ता का निर्यात 30% बढ़ा, पिज्जा की तरह पॉपुलर हो रहा है

27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूरोप-अमेरिका सहित अफ्रीका और एशिया में भी पास्ता खाने वालों की संख्या बढ़ रही है
  • भारत में खपत हर साल 16% की दर से बढ़ने का अनुमान
  • अप्रैल से मध्य जुलाई के 12 सप्ताह में देश में लॉकडाउन के दौरान पास्ता की खपत साढ़े तीन गुना बढ़ गई थी।

कोरोना काल में दुनियाभर में लोगों की खानपान की आदतों में बड़े बदलाव हुए हैं। इटली के लोग दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा पास्ता पसंद करते रहे हैं। इटली में हर साल प्रति व्यक्ति 23 किलो पास्ता खाता है, लेकिन हाल ही में लॉकडाउन के दौर में दुनियाभर में इसकी मांग तेजी से बढ़ी है।

इटली से पास्ता दुनियाभर में जाता है। यहां जितना पास्ता उत्पादन होता है उसका 60% निर्यात होता है। मोटे तौर पर यहां से यूरोप और अमेरिका में पास्ता जाता है। इतालवी सांख्यिकी कंपनी आईएसटीएटी के अनुसार इस साल पहले छह महीनों में पास्ता का निर्यात पिछले माह से 30% बढ़ गया।

सबसे प्रतिष्ठित पास्ता निर्माता कंपनी बैरिला ने पिछले 12 महीनों में दुनिया भर में 4.2 बिलियन डॉलर की सकल बिक्री की है। कंपनी के मुख्यालय से रोज 1,000 टन का उत्पादन हो रहा है। इतना ही नहीं कठोर लॉकडाउन के बीच भी जारी रहा था। इधर जर्मनी में बैरिला के बैस्टियन डाइगेल कहते हैं कि बैरिला कारखानों ने पहले से कहीं अधिक पास्ता का उत्पादन किया है। साथ ही इसकी कीमतें भी बढ़ी हैं।

वर्ल्ड वाइड पास्ता ऑर्गेनाइजेशन के लुइगी क्रिस्टियानो लॉरेंजा कहते हैं कि महामारी के बाद भी पास्ता को लेेकर लोगों की पसंद बढ़ती रहेगी। दुनिया भर में पास्ता की खपत 1999 में 70 लाख टन थी, जो पिछले 12 महीनों में तेजी से बढ़कर 160 लाख टन हो गई है। वे कहते हैं कि पास्ता सस्ता भी है और स्वादिष्ट भी। यह सभी की पसंद बन रहा है। बच्चों के बीच यह तेजी से लोकप्रिय हो रहा है। अफ्रीका और एशिया में इसे पसंद करने वालों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है, खास तौर पर महामारी के दौर में आर्थिक संकट झेल रहे लोगों के बीच यह तेजी से बढ़ा है।

भारत में लॉकडाउन में खपत तीन से चार गुना बढ़ी

मार्केट रिसर्च कंपनी आईएमएआरसी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भारतीय पास्ता बाजार का आकार 2019 में 391.5 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर तक पहुंच गया, जो 2024 तक यूएस 821.9 मिलियन डॉलर के मूल्य तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है। यह इस दौरान सालाना 16% दर से बढ़ेगा। एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसार पास्ता काे लेकर भारत में भी लॉकडाउन के दौरान रुचि बढ़ी। लॉकडाउन के शुरुआती तीन चार महीनाें में ही भारत में इसकी खपत तीन से चार गुना बढ़ गई थी। हमारे यहां यह पिज्जा की तरह पॉपुलर होता जा रहा है।

