अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव:इतिहास में 116 साल बाद पहली बार वोटिंग के दिन राष्ट्रपति तय नहीं होगा

न्यूयॉर्कएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भारतीय समयानुसार मंगलवार की शाम 4:30 बजे से ही अमेरिका में वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई।

अमेरिका में हर चार साल बाद हाेने वाले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार काे मतदान हुआ। यह राष्ट्रपति के लिए 59वां चुनाव है। मतदान अमेरिकी समयानुसार मंगलवार सुबह 6 बजे (भारतीय समय मंगलवार शाम 4:30 बजे) शुरू हुआ। मतदान केंद्राें पर मतदाताओं की कतार देखी गई। भारतीय समयानुसार बुधवार दोपहर तक अलग-अलग राज्यों में लोग वोट डाले जा सकेंगे। इस बार मतदान के पहले डाक से 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने वोट डाला है।

टेक्सास जैसे कुछ राज्यों को छोड़कर ज्यादातर राज्यों में बुधवार सुबह साढ़े 5 बजे से साढ़े सात बजे तक वोटिंग खत्म हो जाएगी। टेक्सॉस में 24 घंटे वोट पड़ेंगे। इसके तुरंत बाद गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी। यहां 29 इलेक्टोरल मत हैं। यानी बुधवार सुबह तक करीब 12 राज्य हैं, जिनके नतीजे आ जाएंगे। इनमें कुछ बैटलग्राउंड राज्य भी हैं, जैसे फ्लोरिडा, नार्थ कैरोलीना, ओहायो। बुधवार दोपहर तक आते-आते एरिजोना और आइयोवा का भी रिजल्ट आ सकता है।

इलेक्शन डे की रात में नए राष्ट्रपति का पता लग जाता रहा है

अमेरिका में 1904 से इलेक्शन डे की रात में नए राष्ट्रपति का पता लग जाता रहा है, लेकिन इस बार नए राष्ट्रपति की तस्वीर साफ होने में वक्त लग सकता है। इनके नतीजों से पता चल जाएगा कि राष्ट्रपति बुधवार को घोषित होगा या कुछ दिन, हफ्ते पूरी काउंटिंग होने तक इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। इस चुनाव में मुख्य मुकाबला रिपब्लिकन उम्मीदवार और राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जो बाईडेन के बीच है। उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए बाइडेन की साथी उम्मीदवार भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस हैं, जबकि ट्रम्प के साथी उपराष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस हैं।

फ्लोरिडा के नतीजे से पूरे देश का मूड पता चलता है। यह राज्य कभी किसी एक पार्टी का नहीं रहा। 1964 से लेकर 2016 तक वहीं राष्ट्रपति बना है, जिसने फ्लोरिडा जीता है। सिर्फ 1992 का चुनाव अपवाद है। 2016 में ट्रम्प ने यह राज्य 1% मार्जिन से जीता था।

पहला वाेट बाइडेन काे मिला

परंपरा के अनुसार पहला वोट न्यू हैंपशायर के डिक्सविले नॉच इलाके में डाला गया, जहां पांच मतदाता हैं। इनमें से एक काे इस परंपरा को निभाते हुए इस बार 60 साल हो गए। डिक्सविले नॉच के पहले वाेटर लेस ओटन ने खुद को रिपब्लिकन बताया, लेकिन अपना वोट डेमोक्रेटिक उम्मीदवार जो बाईडन को दिया। एक वीडियो में ओटन कह रहे हैं, “मैं कई मुद्दों पर ट्रम्प से सहमत नहीं हूं।’ यहां सभी वाेट बाईडन के खाते में गए, जबकि मिल्सफील्ड के 16 में से 5 वोट ट्रम्प को मिले।

...तो ट्रम्प खुद काे विजेता घोषित कर सकते हैं

मीडिया रिपोर्ट में कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि बुधवार दोपहर तक तीन तारीख को पड़े वोटों के आधार पर अगर रुझान में ट्रम्प आगे नजर आते हैं और इलेक्टोरल वोट 270 पार दिखाई पड़ते हैं तो ट्रम्प आगे बढ़कर विजेता घोषित कर सकते हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि ट्रम्प मेल इन वोटिंग को चुनावी फर्जीवाड़ा बता रहे हैं। ऐसी सूरत में मामला कोर्ट में भी जा सकता है। अगर मतगणना प्रक्रिया कानूनी दाव पेंच में फंस गई तो संभव है कि 14 दिसंबर तक 570 इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज का रिजल्ट न आ पाए। अमेरिका में सदन में इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज राष्ट्रपति चुनने के लिए वोट डालते (14 दिसंबर) हैं।

