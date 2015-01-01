पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमानवीयता:बांग्लादेश में समुद्र के बीच बने कैंप में भेजे जा रहे राेहिंग्या, बाेले- हम दक्षिण एशिया के ‘फिलिस्तीनी’ बनाए जा रहे

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
इन शरणार्थियों को जबरन द्वीप पर भेजने के खिलाफ कुछ मानवाधिकार समूहों ने इस पर सवाल उठाएं हैं।
  • चित्तगांग बंदरगाह से 60 किमी दूर ‘भासन चार’ द्वीप पर बांग्लादेशी नाैसेना का नया शिविर

बांग्लादेश में चित्तगांग बंदरगाह से 60 किमी दूर बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक द्वीप है ‘भासन चार’। ये नया ठिकाना है बांग्लादेश में रहने वाले म्यांमार से आए रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों का। 4 दिसंबर 2020 काे चित्तगांग बंदरगाह से 1,642 शरणार्थियाें काे जबरन यहां भेजा गया। यहां सरकार ने इनके लिए पक्की छत ताे बनवा दी, पर तूफान और बाढ़ का खतरा यहां हमेशा बना रहता है। इसलिए दुनिया के सबसे बड़े शरणार्थी शिविर में दहशत है।

हालांकि, दावा है कि इन शरणार्थियों को जबरन द्वीप पर नहीं भेजा जा रहा। पर कुछ मानवाधिकार समूहों ने इस पर सवाल उठाएं हैं। यूराेपीयन राेहिंग्या काउंसिल की आंबिया परवीन कहती हैं, ‘मैं यहां लाेगाें काे धीरे-धीरे मरते हुए देख रही हूं। हम ‘दक्षिण एशिया के फिलिस्तीनी’ बनने जा रहे हैं।’ बांग्लादेश के कॉक्स बाजार स्थित शिविर में करीब 10 लाख रोहिंग्या हैं।

म्यांमार सेना द्वारा खदेड़े जाने के बाद ये जान बचाकर यहां आए थे। दरअसल, 16.5 कराेड़ की आबादी वाले बांग्लादेश के लाेग अब राेहिंग्याओं की मदद नहीं करना चाहते। उनके बारे में लाेगाें की धारणा बदल गई है। लाेगाें का मानना है कि ये म्यांमार सीमा से हथियार और ड्रग्स तस्करी तो करते ही हैं, हिंसा और बीमारियां भी फैला रहे हैं।

यूनाइटेड नेशन में मानव अधिकार पर रिपोर्ट कर रहीं येंगी ली के मुताबिक, ये कहना मुश्किल है कि ‘भासन चार’ आईलैंड इंसानों के रहने लायक है या नहीं। बिना ठोस योजना के रोहिंग्याओं को यहां भेजना नई मुसीबत पैदा कर सकता है।

20 साल पहले समुद्र में खाेजा गया ‘भासन चार’ द्वीप 13,000 एकड़ क्षेत्र में फैला है। यहां एक लाख रोहिंग्या रह सकते हैं। सरकार का दावा है कि यहां वे ही शरणार्थी भेजे जा रहे हैं, जो वहां जाना चाहते हैं। बांग्लादेश की नाैसेना ने 22 हजार कराेड़ रुपए से यह शिविर तैयार किया है। रोहिंग्याओं को यहां लाने की योजना 2017 से चल रही है।

कट्‌टरता रोकने 2017 से अब तक 100 रोहिंग्या का एनकाउंटर

रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के शिविर में बांग्लादेशी पुलिस ने जिहादी कट्‌टरता काे राेकने के लिए सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है। 2017 से अब तक 100 से ज्यादा राेहिंग्या मुठभेड़ में मारे जा चुके। सरकार कट्टरता रोकने के लिए राेहिंग्याओं पर कड़े प्रतिबंध लगा रही है। वे इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल न कर सकें, इसलिए उन्हें माेबाइल सिम नहीं दी जातीं।

उनके बैंक खाते भी नहीं खाेले जा रहे और न बच्चाें काे स्कूल में एडमिशन दिया जा रहा है। उनकी गतिविधियाें पर नजर रखने के लिए ‘भासन चार’ की गलियाें में सीसीटीवी भी लगाए गए हैं। यहां प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था के लिए बनाई गई कमेटी में भी किसी राेहिंग्या काे शामिल नहीं किया गया।

