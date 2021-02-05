पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Rihanna Kisan Andolan Farmers Protest Update; Pop Star Company Fenty Beauty Does Not Engage In Audits On Human Trafficking

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारत पर सवाल उठाने वाली सिंगर विवादों में:रिहाना की कंपनी चाइल्ड लेबर का ऑडिट नहीं करवाती; पाक के मंत्री के साथ फोटो पर भी विवाद

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए 2 फरवरी को सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा था कि भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की बात क्यों नहीं की जा रही।- फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए 2 फरवरी को सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा था कि भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की बात क्यों नहीं की जा रही।- फाइल फोटो।

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर भारत पर सवाल उठाने वाली पॉप स्टार रिहाना (32) खुद विवादों में आ गई हैं। पहला विवाद उनकी कंपनी से जुड़ा है और दूसरा उनके एक फोटो को लेकर है, जिसमें वे पाकिस्तान के मंत्री के साथ नजर आ रही हैं।

पहला विवाद यह है कि रिहाना की कॉस्मेटिक कंपनी फेंटी ब्यूटी कैलिफॉर्निया में सवालों में घिर गई है। कंपनी ने डिस्क्लोज किया है कि वह चाइल्ड लेबर और ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग को लेकर अपने सप्लायर्स का ऑडिट नहीं करवाती। बल्कि, सप्लायर्स से ही उम्मीद करती है कि वे नियमों का ध्यान रखें।

कंपनियों को चाइल्ड लेबर की जानकारी देना जरूरी
कैलिफॉर्निया के ट्रांसपेरेंसी इन सप्लाई चेन्स एक्ट के मुताबिक वहां के बड़े रिटेलर्स और मैन्युफैक्चरर्स को अपने ग्राहकों को बताना पड़ता है कि बाल मजदूरी (चाइल्ड लेबर), गुलामी (स्लेवरी) और मानव तस्करी (ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग) को रोकने के लिए वे क्या कोशिशें कर रहे हैं। साथ ही जानकारी देनी होती है कि पीड़ितों की जिंदगी बेहतर बनाने के लिए वे क्या काम कर रहे हैं, ताकि ग्राहक उनके प्रोडक्ट खरीदें। कंपनियों को यह जानकारी अपनी वेबसाइट पर देनी होती है और जिन कंपनियों की वेबसाइट नहीं हैं उन्हें लिखित में बताना होता है।

इमरान खान के असिस्टेंट के साथ फोटो पर ट्रोल हुईं
एक तरफ रिहाना की कंपनी विवादों में आ गई है, तो दूसरी तरफ उनकी एक फोटो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मचा है। एक वायरल फोटो में रिहाना पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के असिस्टेंट और कैबनेट मिनिस्टर जुल्फी बुखारी के साथ दिख रही हैं। इस पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर कमेंट कर रहे हैं कि अब पता चला कि रिहाना किसान आंदोलन की इतनी चिंता क्यों कर रही हैं? कुछ लोग उन्हें पाकिस्तानी एजेंट भी कह रहे हैं।

रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन पर क्या कहा था?
रिहाना ने अमेरिकी न्यूज चैनल CNN की एक खबर जो कि किसान आंदोलन को लेकर थी, उसे मंगलवार रात सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था। रिहाना ने सवाल उठाया- ‘हम इस पर (भारत के किसान आंदोलन पर) बात क्यों नहीं कर रहे हैं?’ उनकी इस पोस्ट को 2.20 लाख लोगों ने री-ट्वीट किया। ट्विटर पर रिहाना के 11 करोड़ फॉलोअर्स हैं।

कांग्रेस सांसद ने पूछा- रिहाना की बात से इतनी परेशानी क्यों?
रिहाना के किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन करने पर छिड़ी बहस के बीच कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने शुक्रवार को सरकार पर तंज कसा। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि अमेरिका में हमारे कुछ राष्ट्रवादियों ने ट्रम्प की वकालत करते हुए कहा था कि अबकी बार, ट्रम्प सरकार। इसका क्या मतलब है? अमेरिका में जॉर्ज फ्लॉइड से हुई ज्यादती के खिलाफ जब हमने प्रदर्शन किया था, तब भी किसी ने सवाल नहीं उठाया। लेकिन, रिहाना और ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों का समर्थन कर रही हैं तो इनती परेशानी क्यों हो रही है?

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड246-2 (81.3)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें