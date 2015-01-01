पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Sanofi's Vaccine Postponed Until The End Of 2021, Less Effective Among Older People; Australia's Vaccine Fails

कोरोना से जंग:सनोफी की वैक्सीन 2021 अंत तक टली, उम्रदराज लोगों में थी कम असरदार; ऑस्ट्रेलिया की वैक्सीन फेल

पेरिस/सिडनीएक घंटा पहले
  • ऑस्ट्रेलियाई वैक्सीन से आ रही गलत एचआईवी पॉजिटिव की रिपोर्ट

कोरोना वैक्सीन के मोर्चे पर दो झटके लगे हैं। फ्रेंच फार्मा कंपनी सनोफी की वैक्सीन इस साल के अंत तक टल गई है। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बन रही यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ क्वींसलैंड और सीएसएल की वैक्सीन गलत एचआईवी पॉजिटिव रिजल्ट देने के कारण रद्द कर दी गई है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार ने इस वैक्सीन की 5 करोड़ डोज बुक कराने की बात कही थी। फ्रेंच कंपनी सनोफी और ब्रिटेन की बहुराष्ट्रीय फार्मा कंपनी जीएसके ने कहा है कि उनकी कोरोना वैक्सीन 2021 के अंत तक तैयार नहीं हो पाएगी। यह घोषणा वैक्सीन ट्रायल के अंतरिम परिणाम आने के बाद की गई है। ट्रायल परिणामों में यह पाया गया कि इन कंपनियों का कोरोना टीका उम्रदराज मरीजों में कम इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स जेनरेट कर रहा था। यानी अधिक उम्र के मरीजों को इससे खास सुरक्षा नहीं मिलती। इसलिए इस वैक्सीन की लॉन्चिंग को 2021 की आखिरी तिमाही तक टाल दिया गया है। पहले यह वैक्सीन अगले साल मध्य तक आने की उम्मीद थी। जीएसके ने कहा कि अंतरिम नतीजों से पता चलता है कि इस वैक्सीन से जैसा इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है वह कोरोना से ठीक हुए 18-49 सालों के लोगों के इम्यून रिस्पॉन्स जैसा है। लेकिन, अधिक उम्र के लोगों में रिस्पॉन्स कम है। स्टडी का अगला दौर फरवरी 2021 में शुरू होगा।

सनोफी के एग्जिक्यूटिव वाइस प्रेसिडेंट थॉमस ट्रायोंफे ने कहा, ‘हमने आगे का रास्ता पहचान लिया है और आश्वस्त हैं कि हम कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ असरदार और सुरक्षित टीका पेश करेंगे।’ उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी एक फार्मा कंपनी पूरी दुनिया के लिए वैक्सीन नहीं बना सकती है। इसलिए दुनिया को एक से ज्यादा वैक्सीन की जरूरत है। वहीं, जीएसके वैक्सीन्स के प्रेसिडेंट रोजर कोनर ने कहा कि ट्रायल के रिजल्ट उम्मीद के अनुरूप नहीं रहे हैं लेकिन सनोफी के साथ कंपनी असरदार वैक्सीन बनाएगी यह तय है।
इन चार वैक्सीन ने जगाई है उम्मीद, दो का इस्तेमाल भी शुरू हुआ: अब तक स्पूतनिक-5, फाइजर-बायोएनटेक और मॉडर्ना की वैक्सीन ने 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा असरदार होने का दावा किया है। स्पूतनिक-5 का रूस में और फाइजर-बायोटेक का ब्रिटेन में इस्तेमाल भी शुरू हो चुका है। इसके अलावा भारत में बन रही ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनेका वैक्सीन ने भी 70 फीसदी असरदार होने का दावा किया है।

इस बीच खबर आ रही है कि स्पूतनिक और ऑक्सफोर्स की वैक्सीन का साझा ट्रायल भी किया जाएगा। अमेरिका में अगले सप्ताह से टीकाकरण शुरू हो जाने का अनुमान है। फाइजर ने भारत में भी इस्तेमाल की अनुमति मांगी है। इस पर सरकार ने अभी फैसला नहीं किया है।

दुनिया में संक्रमित 7 करोड़ पार; लगातार तीसरे दिन 12 हजार से ज्यादा मौतें दर्ज
दुनिया में संक्रमितों की संख्या 7 करोड़ पार हो गई है। 24 घंटे में 6.78 लाख नए मरीज मिले। इन्हें मिलाकर अब तक 7.07 करोड़ लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। वहीं गुरुवार को लगातार तीसरे दिन ऐसा हुआ है, जब कोरोना के कारण दुनियाभर में 12 हजार से ज्यादा मौतें हुई हैं। गुरुवार को 12,705 लोगों की मौत हुई। बुधवार को 12,351 और मंगलवार को 12,047 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। गुरुवार को अमेरिका में सबसे ज्यादा 2,974 मौतें हुई थीं। इटली में 887, ब्राजील में 769 और रूस में 562 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।

