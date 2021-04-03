पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिनलैंड में अनोखी पहल:बर्फबारी में आवाजाही के लिए साइकिल शेयरिंग की तरह स्की-शेयरिंग सेवा शुरू, इससे लोग ऑफिस पहुंच सकेंगे

2 घंटे पहले
परियोजना की मैनेजर एना हटन ने बताया कि हम कुछ नया करना चाहते थे। इसलिए शहर में एक से दूसरी जगह जाने के लिए टिकाऊ साधन पर काम किया।

दुनिया के खुशहाल देशों में शुमार फिनलैंड में भारी बर्फबारी से लोगों को काम पर जाने असुविधा हो रही है। इसे देखते हुए अनोखी पहल की गई है। समाधान लहती शहर ने ढूंढा है। ‘स्की शेयरिंग सेवा’ के जरिए। स्की, बर्फ पर चलने वाला उपकरण। लहती में इस सेवा के तहत इसे लोग साइकिल की तरह घर के नजदीकी स्टैंड से उठाते हैं। उससे दफ्तर पहुंचते हैं और वहीं पास के स्टैंड पर छोड़ देते हैं। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो दुनिया में इस तरह का यह पहला प्रयोग है।

लोगों का स्वास्थ्य भी अच्छा रहेगा
इससे बर्फ में रेंग-रेंगकर चलने वाले वाहनों से मुक्ति मिलेगी। परियोजना की मैनेजर एना हटन ने बताया, ‘हम कुछ नया करना चाहते थे। इसलिए शहर में एक से दूसरी जगह जाने के लिए टिकाऊ साधन पर काम किया। नतीजे में यह आइडिया सामने आया। स्की के माध्यम से सफर करते हुए लोगों का स्वास्थ्य भी अच्छा रहेगा। साथ में बर्फबारी के दौरान सस्ती और टिकाऊ सेवा भी मिलेगी।

स्की सुविधा फिलहाल अस्थाई
इससे हमें दो मोर्चो पर राहत मिलेगी। पहली यातायात में आसानी और दूसरी कार्बन उत्सर्जन कम से करने की दिशा में कामयाबी। जानकारी के मुताबिक, स्की सुविधा फिलहाल अस्थाई है। लेकिन तथ्य ये भी है कि ऐसे ही तमाम प्रयोगों के कारण लहती को पिछले साल यूरोप की ‘ग्रीन कैपिटल ऑफ द ईयर’ (ऐसा शहर जहां वातावरण में जहरीली गैसें सबसे कम हैं) का सम्मान मिला था। साल 2025 तक कार्बन उत्सर्जन को शून्य करना लहती शहर के प्राथमिक लक्ष्यों में शामिल है।

लोगों से कार न चलाने की अपील
राजधानी हेलसिंकी के आधा घंटे की दूरी पर मौजूद इस उपनगर में इस सेवा का फायदा उठाने के लिए लोग अब स्कीइंग का अभ्यास भी कर रहे हैं। शहर के अधिकारियों का कहना है, ‘इस सेवा के बाद हम चाहेंगे कि लोग बर्फबारी के दौर में घर से कार न निकालें। स्कीइंग भी साइकिलिंग जितनी ही आसान है। थोड़े से अभ्यास के बाद दफ्तर पहुंचने का ये रोमांचकारी साधन बन सकता है।'

