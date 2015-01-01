पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Snowfall In European Countries, Public Transport Stalled; Jiangyang City Covered From Ground To Sky Due To Fog And Pollution In China

विदेश में ठंड से थमा जीवन:यूरोपीय देशों में बर्फबारी, पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट ठप; चीन में कोहरे और प्रदूषण के कारण जमीन से आसमान तक ढंका जियांगयांग शहर

पेरिस/विएना/जियांगयांग13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑस्ट्रिया में लोकल ट्रेनें तक प्रभावित हैं। यहां ट्रेनों पर 6-6 इंच तक बर्फ जम रही है।

यूरोपीय देश फ्रांस, जर्मनी, ऑस्ट्रिया, स्पेन और स्विट्जरलैंड में भारी बर्फबारी हो रही है। तापमान माइनस 8 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। इस कारण पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट भी ठप हो गया है। फ्रांस में ज्यादातर सड़कें बंद कर दी गई हैं। बर्फ हटाने का काम जारी है। वहीं ऑस्ट्रिया में लोकल ट्रेनें तक प्रभावित हैं। यहां ट्रेनों पर 6-6 इंच तक बर्फ जम रही है। ट्रेनों चलाने से पहले बर्फ हटाई जाती है, तब ट्रेनें आगे बढ़ती हैं।

चीन में हुबेई प्रांत का जियांगयांग शहर कोहरे और प्रदूषण के कारण जमीन से आसमान तक ढंक गया है। आसमान में सिर्फ ऊंची इमारतें ही दिखाई दे रही हैं। 56 लाख की आबादी वाले जियांगयांग में दो साल से तेजी से निर्माण हो रहा है। कई सरकारी प्रोजेक्ट चल रहे हैं। इस कारण प्रदूषण बढ़ा है। लोग बताते हैं कि अभी तक यहां कभी भी इतना कोहरा नहीं रहा है। लेकिन प्रदूषण के कारण इसकी पहुंच आसमान तक हो गई है।

