अंतरिक्ष की सैर:स्पेस टूरिज्म की योजनाओं ने वर्जिन ग्रुप के संस्थापक ब्रैनसन को और भी अमीर बनाया, 14.6 हजार करोड़ रुपए बढ़ी संपत्ति

वाशिंगटन2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वर्जिन ग्रुप के संस्थापक रिचर्ड ब्रैनसन को स्पेस टूरिज्म फायदा मिलता दिख रहा है।  - Dainik Bhaskar
  • एलन मस्क और जेफ बेजोस के साथ स्पेस टूरिज्म की होड़ में शामिल हैं ब्रैनसन

टेस्ला के संस्थापक एलन मस्क और अमेजन के संस्थापक जेफ बेजोस अकेले उद्यमी नहीं हैं, जो स्पेस कारोबार में लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। वर्जिन ग्रुप के संस्थापक रिचर्ड ब्रैनसन भी स्पेस टूरिज्म में जगह बनाने के लिए जद्दोजहद कर रहे हैं। इसका उन्हें फायदा मिलता भी दिख रहा है।

रिचर्ड ब्रैनसन की स्पेस टूरिज्म कंपनी वर्जिन गैलेक्टिक के शेयरों में हाल में काफी उछाल आया है। इस उछाल की वजह से रिचर्ड ब्रैनसन की संपत्ति में लगभग 200 करोड़ डॉलर (14,600 करोड़ रुपए) की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। ब्रैनसन की कुल संपत्ति का आधा हिस्सा वर्जिन गैलेक्टिक में हिस्सेदारी के रुप में हैै। एयरलाइंस, रिकॉर्ड लेबल और सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक जैसी कई कंपनियों के फाउंडर 70 वर्षीय रिचर्ड ब्रैनसन के लिए स्पेस टूरिज्म एक नया क्षेत्र है।

ब्रैनसन की वर्जिन गैलेक्टिक स्पेस कंपनी के शेयरों में इस सप्ताह 21 फीसदी की बढ़त दर्ज की गई, जब उसने अपने स्पेसशिप टू यूनिटी रॉकेट पर मध्य फरवरी में टेस्ट फ्लाइट भेजने की घोषणा की। वर्जिन गैलेक्टिक की आगामी फ्लाइट में इसके कस्टमर केबिन को परखा जाएगा और फ्लाइट स्टेबलाइजर और कंट्रोल्स का मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा।

रिचर्ड ब्रैनसन वर्जिन गैलेक्टिक के जरिए दुनिया के दो सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति जेफ बेजोस और एलन मस्क को चुनौती देने की तैयारी में हैं। मस्क की कंपनी स्पेसएक्स और बेजोस की कंपनी ब्लू ओरिजिन के बीच स्पेस टूरिज्म के क्षेत्र में गलाकाट प्रतिस्पर्धा चल रही है। इन सभी की योजना अगले साल तक सैलानियों को अंतरिक्ष की सैर कराने की है। वर्जिन गैलेक्टिक अपने दोनों प्रतिस्पर्धी कंपनियों ब्लू ओरिजिन स्पेसएक्स की तुलना में बहुत ही कम खर्च पर अंतरिक्ष की सैर पर ले जाने का दावा कर रही है।

स्पेस टूरिज्म में छिड़ी है वर्चस्व की जंग, फिलहाल गिनती के खिलाड़ी

तेल और आईटी के बाद अब स्पेस दुनिया के अरबपतियों के बीच जंग का नया विषय है। स्पेस टूरिज्म भविष्य का बढ़ता बाजार है। स्विस बैंक यूबीएस ने अनुमान लगाया है कि उप-कक्षीय और कक्षीय दोनों ही तरह के स्पेस टूरिज्म में 2030 तक कुल 21 हजार करोड़ रुपए की संभावित मार्केट वैल्यू होगी। हालांकि फिलहाल निजी अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को अंतरिक्ष की सैर कराने वाली कुछ ही कंपनियां मैदान में हैं। इनमें स्पेस एक्स, ब्लू ओरिजिन और वर्जिन गैलेक्टिक प्रमुख हैं।

