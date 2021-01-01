पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन मार्स को झटका:स्पेस एक्स का रॉकेट लैंडिंग के दौरान क्रैश, दो महीने में दूसरी बार सेफ लैंडिंग में नाकाम

वॉशिंगटन9 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को स्पेसएक्स रॉकेट लैंडिंग के दौरान क्रैश हो गया। दिसंबर में भी इसके एक रॉकेट का यही हश्र हुआ था। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंगलवार को स्पेसएक्स रॉकेट लैंडिंग के दौरान क्रैश हो गया। दिसंबर में भी इसके एक रॉकेट का यही हश्र हुआ था।

एलन मस्क के स्पेस एक्स मिशन को दो महीने में दूसरा झटका लगा। मंगलवार को कंपनी के स्पेसएक्स रॉकेट का एक और प्रोटोटाइप लैंडिंग के दौरान क्रैश हो गया। लौटते वक्त यह आग के गोले में तब्दील हो गया। इसके पहले दिसंबर में कंपनी का स्टारशिप रॉकेट भी इसी तरह के हादसे का शिकार हुआ था।

घटना के बाद स्पेसएक्स ने कहा- हमने एक बार फिर शानदार फ्लाइट पूरी की। हम ये मानते हैं कि लैंडिंग के मामले में हमें अभी कुछ और काम करने की जरूरत है। स्पेसएक्स के फाउंडर एलन मस्क ने मंगलवार को ही सोशल मीडिया से दूरी बना ली थी। मस्क ने कहा था- कुछ वक्त के लिए ट्विटर से दूर हो रहा हूं।

स्टेनलेस स्टील से बना था रॉकेट
मंगलवार को स्पेसएक्स के रॉकेट SN9 ने टेक्सास के बोको चिका से उड़ान भरी। US फेडरल एविएशन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने इसे टेक ऑफ की मंजूरी देने में इस बार वक्त लगाया। दरअसल, उसे शंका थी कि स्पेसएक्स ने पिछली बार लॉन्चिंग के सभी नियमों का पालन नहीं किया था। इसलिए, इस बार सभी नियमों का सख्ती से पालन कराया गया।

लॉन्चिंग सही तरीके से हुई। रॉकेट 10 किलोमीटर की ऊंचाई तक भी पहुंचा। कुछ देर यह हवा में रहा। लौटते वक्त जब इसने सीधा उतरने की कोशिश की तो परेशानियां शुरू हुईं। फुटेज से साफ होता है कि लौटते वक्त उसकी रफ्तार अचानक तेज हो गई। कुछ वक्त बाद यह क्रैश हो गया। यह रॉकेट स्टेनलेस स्टील से तैयार किया गया था। ज्यादातर कम्पोनेंट हल्के थे।

दूसरी बार परेशानी
स्टारशिप ने दिसंबरमें जब SN8 रॉकेट लॉन्च किया था, तब भी लगभग यही हालात बने थे। रॉकेट की लॉन्चिंग बिल्कुल सही हुई थी, लेकिन लैंडिंग के वक्त रॉकेट बेकाबू हो गया और जमीन पर उतरने से पहले ही इसमें आग लग गई। इसके बाद स्पेसएक्स की मुश्किलें बढ़ती गईं। उसे फिर से फ्लाइंग लाइसेंस मिलने में दिक्कत हुई, लेकिन कंपनी ने यह मसला सुलझाया और मंगलवार को फिर टेस्ट किया। हालांकि, नतीजा पिछली बार की तरह ही रहा।

