पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राह भटकता किसान आंदोलन:अमेरिका में महात्मा गांधी की मूर्ति के चेहरे पर रंग पोता, खालिस्तानी झंडे फहराए

वॉशिंगटन डीसीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वॉशिंगटन डीसी में प्रदर्शन के दौरान महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर पेंट करते प्रदर्शनकारी।
  • किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने की अभद्रता

किसान बिल का विरोध करने वाले प्रदर्शनकारी अब राह से भटकते नजर आ रहे हैं। ताजा मामला अमेरिका की राजधानी वॉशिंगटन डीसी में सामने आया है। यहां किसान बिल का विरोध कर रहे कुछ लोगों ने महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाया है।

विरोध के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों के खालिस्तानी झंडे दिखाने की बात भी सामने आई है। किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने शनिवार को भारतीय दूतावास के सामने लगी गांधी प्रतिमा पर स्प्रे से पेंट कर दिया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गांधी के चेहरे को खालिस्तानी झंडे से ढक दिया था।

लंदन में भी सामने आ चुकी है घटना

दिसंबर की शुरुआत में लंदन में भी ऐसी घटना सामने आई थी। वहां भारतीय दूतावास के सामने प्रदर्शनकारियों ने भारत विरोधी और किसानों के पक्ष में नारेबाजी की थी।

महात्मा गांधी की मूर्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने का मामला 3 जून को भी सामने आया था। अमेरिका के वॉशिंगटन में जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने गांधी की प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाया था। इस घटना के बाद एक विशेषज्ञ को बुलाकर गांधी प्रतिमा को दोबारा ठीक करवाया गया था।

भारतीय दूतावास ने दर्ज कराई थी शिकायत

मूर्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए स्प्रे पेंट का भी सहारा लिया गया । इस घटना के बाद भारतीय दूतावास के अधिकारियों ने स्थानीय एजेंसियों को शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी।

गांधी की जिस प्रतिमा में तोड़फोड़ की गई, उसे गौतम पाल ने डिजाइन किया था। इस घटना के बाद वहां साफ सफाई कर उसे कवर कर दिया गया था। भारतीय दूतावास ने उस समय मेट्रोपोलिटन पुलिस और नेशनल पार्क पुलिस के पास केस दर्ज कराया था।

घटना की जानकारी तुरंत विदेश विभाग को दी गई, जिसके बाद राज्य के डिप्टी सेक्रेटरी ने मामले को हल करने के लिए भारतीय राजदूत को भी बुलाया था।

पूर्व पीएम वाजपेयी ने की थी स्थापना

राज्य के डिप्टी सेक्रेटरी स्टीफन बेजगुन ने इस घटना के लिए माफी मांगी थी। एक माह बाद बेजगुन ने अमेरिका में भारतीय दूत तरणजीत सिंह की मौजूदगी में गांधी प्रतिमा को दोबारा स्थापित किया था।

मूर्ति की स्थापना पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने अपनी अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान यूएस प्रेसिडेंट बिल क्लिंटन की मौजूदगी में 16 सितंबर 2000 में की थी।

पंजाब, हरियाणा और कई अन्य राज्यों के हजारों किसान पिछले 17 दिनों से दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें