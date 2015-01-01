पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

काेराेनावायरस काे नाक में ही राेक देगा नेजल स्प्रे:राेज स्प्रे करना वैक्सीन की तरह कारगर रहेगा, आप संक्रमित के साथ भी रह सकेंगे

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी का प्रयाेग जानवराें पर सफल, इंसानाें पर बाकी; बेहद सस्ता हाेगा यह स्प्रे

(डाेनाल्ड जी. मेकनील जूनियर) काेलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी के वैज्ञानिकाें ने एक ऐसा नेजल स्प्रे विकसित किया है, जाे काेराेनावायरस काे नाक और फेफड़ों में ही रोक लेगा। यह महंगा नहीं है और इसके लिए फ्रिजर की भी जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। आपको बस इसे नाक में स्प्रे करना होगा। यह शरीर में कोरोना को आगे नहीं बढ़ने देगा।

वैज्ञानिकाें ने स्प्रे का फेरेट्स (नेवले की प्रजाति का जानवर) पर परीक्षण किया। वे काेराेनावायरस से सुरक्षित रहे। इसका इंसानाें पर परीक्षण बाकी है। क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के बाद महामारी से लड़ने का नया तरीका मिल सकेगा। राेज स्प्रे करना वैक्सीन की तरह काम करेेगा। आप किसी संक्रमित के साथ रहते हुए भी वायरस से सुरक्षित रहेंगे।

स्टडी की सह-लेखक माइक्राेबायाेलाॅजिस्ट डाॅ. एन माॅस्काेना के मुताबिक, स्प्रे वायरस पर सीधा हमला करता है। इसमें एक लिपाेपेप्टाइड हाेता है। यह काेलेस्टेराॅल का हिस्सा हाेता है, जाे प्राेटीन के मूलभूत अंग एमिनाे एसिड्स की शृंखला से जुड़ा हाेता है। यह लिपाेपेप्टाइड वायरस के स्पाइक प्राेटीन में माैजूद एमिनाे एसिड्स के समान हाेता है।

काेराेनावायरस इसी के जरिये फेफड़ाें की काेशिकाओं या श्वास नली पर हमला करता है। वहां स्पाइक खुलते हैं और आरएनए काेशिका में घुसने की कोशिश करते हैं। उसका सामना एमिनाे एसिड्स की दाे शृंखलाओं से हाेता है। जैसे ही स्पाइक बंद होते हैं, स्प्रे में माैजूद लिपाेपेप्टाइड भी इसमें प्रवेश कर जाते हैं और वायरस काे आगे बढ़ने से राेकते हैं।

शाेध के लेखक और काेलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी में माइक्राेबाॅयाेलाॅजिस्ट मैटियाे पेराेट्टाे के मुताबिक, यह उसी तरह हाेता है जैसे आप जिप लगाते समय बीच में एक और जिपर डाल दें ताे जिप नहीं लग सकती।

डाॅ. माेस्काेना कहती हैं कि लिपाेप्राेट्रीन काे सफेद पावडर की तरह बनाया जा सकता है, जिसे किसी फ्रिज में रखने की जरूरत नहीं हाेती। काेई भी डाॅक्टर या फार्मासिस्ट पावडर काे शकर और पानी के साथ मिलाकर नेजल स्प्रे बना सकता है। उनके मुताबिक, अन्य लैब ने भी एंटीबाॅडीज या मिनी प्राेटीन्स विकसित किए हैं, जाे वायरस काे राेक देते हैं, लेकिन वे रासायनिक रूप से अधिक जटिल हाेते हैं और इन्हें ठंडे तापमान में रखने की जरूरत हाेती है।

स्प्रे नाक और फेफड़ों की कोशिकाओं से जुड़कर 24 घंटे बचाव करता है

स्टडी के दाैरान छह फेरेट्स काे स्प्रे दिया गया और दाे-दाे फेरेट्स काे तीन पिंजराें में रखा। हर पिंजरे में एक फेरेट कृत्रिम स्प्रे देकर और एक-एक फेरेट काेराेना संक्रमित रखा गया। 24 घंटे बाद पता चला कि जिन फेरेट काे स्प्रे दिया, वे सुरक्षित रहे। जबकि कृत्रिम स्प्रे लेने वाले फेरेट संक्रमित हाे गए। डाॅ. माेस्काेना कहती हैं, स्प्रे नाक और फेफड़ाें की काेशिकाओं से जुड़ जाता है और 24 घंटे तक कारगर रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें