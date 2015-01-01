पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुनियाभर के छात्राें के खास नवाचार:ऐसा तकिया, जाे सिर रखते ही इंटरनेट बंद करेगा; ईयरिंग्स बिना ब्लड सैंपल लिए शुगर लेवल बताएंगी

दुबई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉलेज में पढ़ रहे छात्रों ने बनाई स्मार्ट डिवाइस, अब इनके व्यावसायिक उत्पादन के प्रयास

दक्षिण काेरिया के छात्राें ने ऐसा तकिया बनाया है, जिस पर सिर रखते ही सेंसर वाई-फाई राउटर काे सिग्नल भेजते हैं और माेबाइल तक इंटरनेट को नहीं पहुंचने देते। इससे आप सुकून की नींद सो सकते हैं। ऐसे 1600 नवाचार दुबई में हुए छठे ग्लाेबल ग्रैड शाे में सामने आए हैं। सामाजिक और पर्यावरणीय मुद्दाें के समाधान बताने के लिए हर साल यह शाे हाेता है। इस बार यह वर्चुअल हुआ। 60 देशाें की 270 यूनिवर्सिटी के नवाचार चुने गए हैं। अब छात्रों काे 20 कराेड़ रु. के फंड से नवाचार काे मूर्त रूप देने का माैका दिया जाएगा।

पर्दा कमरे का तापमान 25 डिग्री से बढ़ने नहीं देगा, दरवाजा बाढ़ का पानी घर में घुसने से रोकेगा

  • इंग्लैंड के छात्राें ने ऐसी ईयरिंग्स बनाई हैं, जाे रेडियाे तरंगाें से बिना ब्लड सैंपल शुगर लेवल बता देती हैं।
  • स्विट्जरलैंड के छात्राें ने ऐसा पाेर्टेबल इंक्यूबेटर बनाया है, जाे बिजली न होने पर भी काम करता है और नवजात काे हाइपाेथर्मिया से बचाता है। दूरस्थ क्षेत्राें के लिए यह उपयाेगी है।
  • बर्लिन के छात्राें ने तापमान नियंत्रित करने वाले पर्दे बनाए हैं। 25 डिग्री से अधिक तापमान हाेने पर पर्दे ऊष्मा साेख लेंगे। तापमान घटते ही यह ऊष्मा मुक्त कर देगा।
  • मैक्सिकाे के छात्राें ने ऐसा दरवाजा बनाया है जाे बाढ़ग्रस्त क्षेत्राें में बाढ़ का पानी घर में घुसने से राेकेगा। इसे ताड़, केले की पत्तियाें, लकड़ी और गन्ने से बनाया गया है।
  • लंदन के छात्राें ने पहनने वाली ऐसी डिवाइस बनाई है, जो जाेड़ाें काे चाेट से सुरक्षित रखेगी।
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया के छात्रों ने ऐसी डिवाइस बनाई है जाे कीमाेथेरेपी उपचार के दाैरान क्लिनिकल साउंड काे लाइट में तब्दील करेगी। इससे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी काे थेरेपी के अलग-अलग स्तर का पता चलगा।
  • ऑयरलैंड के छात्रों ने बुजुर्गों के लिए ऐसा एयरबैग बेल्ट बनाया है, जाे उन्हें गिरने से बचाएगा।
  • युगांडा के युवाओं ने लंबी दूरी तय करने वाली स्कूली बच्चियाें के लिए प्लास्टिक बाॅटल काे रिसाइकल कर कम कीमत वाले जूते बनाए हैं।
  • दुबई के डिजाइन इंस्टिट्यूट ने खजूर के बीज से बायाेडिग्रेडेबल फूड कंटेनर बनाए हैं।
  • पेरू के छात्रों ने ऐसा ड्रोन बनाया है, जो आग लगने पर लोगों की जान बचा सकता है। इससे आग पर फोम भी फेंक सकते हैं।

संकेत को साउंड में बदलेगी डिवाइस: इटली के छात्राें ने ऐसी डिवाइस बनाई है, जाे सांकेतिक भाषा काे आवाज में तब्दील करेगी। यह मूक-बधिर और सांकेतिक भाषा न समझने वाले लाेगाें की मदद करेगी।

