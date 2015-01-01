पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Oxford Dictionary Could Not Choose The 'Word Of The Year', The Publisher Said: Words Were In Awe In The Kareena Era

नि:शब्द हुआ शब्दकोश:‘वर्ड ऑफ द ईयर’ नहीं चुन पाई ऑक्सफाेर्ड डिक्शनरी, प्रकाशक ने कहा: काेराेना काल में शब्द भी खौफ में रहे

लंदनएक घंटा पहले
  • इस साल नए शब्दों की भरमार से असमंजस की स्थिति, पैनडेमिक शब्द का प्रयोग 57,000% बढ़ा

काेराेना महामारी ने ऑक्सफाेर्ड डिक्शनरी काे भी गफलत में डाल दिया है। डिक्शनरी अस्थिरता भरे काेराेना साल का ‘वर्ड ऑफ द ईयर’ नहीं चुन पाई है। उसने बेमिसाल 12 महीने बताते हुए वर्ड ऑफ द ईयर के बजाय इस साल शब्दों की सूची जारी की है।

ऑक्सफाेर्ड डिक्शनरी प्रकाशित करने वाली कंपनी ऑक्सफाेर्ड लैंग्वेजेस ने माना है कि महामारी ने अंग्रेजी भाषा पर बहुत ताबड़ताेड़ और व्यापक प्रभाव डाला है। प्रेसिडेंट कास्पर ग्रैथव्हाेल कहते हैं, ‘हमने भाषा की दृष्टि से ऐसा साल कभी नहीं देखा। हर साल हमारी टीम सैकड़ाें नए शब्दों और उनके प्रयाेगाें की पहचान करती है, लेकिन 2020 ने हमें नि:शब्द कर दिया है। इसमें इतने शब्द आ गए हैं कि चुनना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

दरअसल, ऑक्सफाेर्ड लैंग्वेजेस हर साल अंग्रेजी भाषा का शब्द चुनती आई है, जिसका दुनियाभर में व्यापक उपयाेग बढ़ा हाे। यह ऑक्सफाेर्ड के 1100 करोड़ शब्द संग्रह में से चुना जाता है। अब तक सेल्फी, वैप, अनफ्रेंड और टाॅक्सिक शब्द चुने गए। पिछले साल यह क्लाइमेट इमरजेंसी था, लेकिन 2020 आया और कंपनी ने एक शब्द चुनने से परहेज किया।

कंपनी की हेड ऑफ प्राेडक्ट कैथरीन काॅन्नाॅर मार्टिन कहती हैं, ‘इस साल कोरोनावायरस शब्द का प्रयोग 57,000% बढ़ गया। काेराेनावायरस शब्द सबसे पहले 1968 में इस्तेमाल हुआ था और चिकित्सीय संदर्भ से बाहर बहुत कम प्रयोग हुआ, लेकिन इस साल इसका प्रयाेग बढ़ गया। अप्रैल में यह सबसे अधिक इस्तेमाल हाेने वाले शब्द टाइम से भी आगे निकल गया।

जनवरी में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प पर महाभियाेग की खबराें के चलते इम्पीचमेंट शब्द प्रचलित था, लेकिन अप्रैल आते-आते काेराेनावायरस आगे निकल गया। वहीं मई के आखिर में ब्लैक लाइव्ज मैटर, जूनटेंथ जैसे शब्दाें का प्रयाेग बढ़ गया। उस समय पैनडेमिक शब्द इस्तेमाल नहीं हाे रहा था। पिछले साल के वर्ड ऑफ ईयर क्लाइमेट इमरजेंसी का इस्तेमाल महामारी के रफ्तार पकड़ते ही 50% तक गिर गया।

कैथरीन के मुताबिक, महामारी में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग या फ्लैटन द कर्व जैसे शब्द भी घर-घर बाेले जाने लगे। लाॅकडाउन और स्टे-एट-हाेम जैसे वाक्य बहुत इस्तेमाल हुए। पहले रिमाेट, विलेज, आइलैंड और कंट्राेल जैसे शब्द साथ-साथ नजर आते थे, लेकिन अब लर्निंग, वर्किंग और वर्क फाेर्स साथ नजर आने लगे। इस साल शब्द भी खौफ में रहे। हालांकि 2021 अधिक आनंदपूर्ण, सकारात्मक शब्द लाएगा।

कोरोना का साया: वर्केशन, ट्विंडेमिक, अनम्यूट, जूमबॉम्बिंग जैसे शब्द भी

ऑक्सफोर्ड की सूची पर कोरोना का प्रभाव है। इसमें एंटी-वैक्सर (वैक्सीन का विरोधी), एंटी-मास्कर (मास्क विरोधी), एंथ्रोपॉज (घूमने पर वैश्विक पाबंदी), बीसी (बिफोर कोविड), ब्लैक लाइव्ज मैटर, बबल, कोविडिएट (कोेरोना गाइडलाइन न मानने वाला), फ्लैटन द कर्व, ट्विंडेमिक (दो महामारी एक साथ आना), अनम्यूट (माइक्रोफोन ऑन करना), वर्केशन (छुटि्टयों में काम करना) जूमबॉम्बिंग (वीसी कॉल में घुसपैठ करना) जैसे शब्द हैं।

