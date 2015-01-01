पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • The Russian Vaccine Is Also 95% Effective; Free For Russian People, Remaining Countries Will Get Less Than Rs 700

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना वैक्सीन पर अच्छी खबर:रूसी वैक्सीन भी 95% असरदार; रूस के लोगों के लिए फ्री, बाकि देशों को 700 रुपये से कम में मिलेगी

मॉस्को33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भारत में स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन का ह्यूमन ट्रायल डॉ. रेड्डी लैबोरेट्रीज कर रही है। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

रूस में बनी वैक्सीन स्पुतनिक वी ट्रायल के दौरान कोरोना से लड़ने में 95% असरदार साबित हुई है। क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के दूसरे अंतरिम एनालिसिस के डेटा में यह बात सामने आई है। पहला डोज देने के 28 दिन बाद इस वैक्सीन ने 91.4% इफेक्टिवनेस दिखाई थी। पहले डोज के 42 दिन बाद यह बढ़कर 95% हो गई।

वैक्सीन को बनाने वाले गैमेलिया नेशनल रिसर्च सेंटर फॉर एपिडेमियोलॉजी एंड माइक्रोबॉयोलॉजी ने यह दावा किया है। वैक्सीन के दो डोज 39 संक्रमितों के अलावा 18,794 दूसरे मरीजों को दिए गए थे। भारत में इस वैक्सीन का ह्यूमन ट्रायल डॉ. रेड्डी लैबोरेट्रीज कर रही है।

मंगलवार को इस वैक्सीन की कीमत भी सामने आ गई है। रूस के लोगों को यह फ्री में मिलेगी। दुनिया के दूसरे देशों के लिए इसकी कीमत 700 रुपये से कम होगी। विदेश में वैक्सीन के प्रोडक्शन और प्रमोशन का काम देख रहे रशियन डायरेक्टर इन्वेस्टमेंट फंड (RDIF) के हेड किरिल दिमित्रिएव ने बताया कि स्पुतनिक वी की संभावित कीमत दूसरी वैक्सीन के मुकाबले काफी कम है।

दूसरी वैक्सीन के मुकाबले काफी सस्ती
RDIF की ओर से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक, इंटरनेशनल मार्केट के लिए स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन के एक डोज की कीमत 10 डॉलर (740 रुपये) से कम होगी। वैक्सीन के दो डोज लेने होंगे। mRNA तकनीक से बनी दूसरी वैक्सीन के मुकाबले यह कीमत दो से तीन गुना कम है। RDIF ने दूसरे देशों के पार्टनर्स के साथ 2021 में पांच अरब से ज्यादा वैक्सीन बनाने का करार किया है।

2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस में स्टोरेज मुमकिन

RDIF और उसके पार्टनर्स वैक्सीन का सूखा डोज तैयार कर रहे हैं। यह वैक्सीन 2 से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान में भी सुरक्षित रहेगी। इस वजह से इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में इसके डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन में काफी आसानी हो जाएगी। साथ ही इसे दूरदराज वाली जगहों पर पहुंचाना भी आसान होगा। इनमें गर्म तापमान वाले देश भी शामिल हैं।

जनवरी में पहली डिलिवरी होगी

इस वैक्सीन की पहली डिलिवरी अगले साल जनवरी में हो जाएगी। वहीं, जिन दूसरे देशों ने इसके लिए गुजारिश की है कि उन्हें इसका पहला बैच मार्च 2021 की शुरुआत से मिलने लगेगा।

अब तक कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं
वैक्सीन के तीसरे फेज के ट्रायल में 40 हजार वॉलंटियर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। 22 हजार वॉलंटियर्स को पहला डोज दिया गया। 19 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को पहला और दूसरा दोनों डोज दिए गए। उनमें अब तक खतरे वाली कोई बात सामने नहीं आई है। वॉलंटियर्स की मॉनिटरिंग अब भी जारी है।

ये वैक्सीन 90% से ज्यादा कारगर

  • ऑक्सफोर्ड एस्ट्राजेनेका का दावा है कि उसकी वैक्सीन कोवीशील्ड 90% तक इफेक्टिव रह सकती है। यह वैक्सीन बड़े स्तर पर हुए ह्यूमन ट्रायल्स में 70% इफेक्टिव रही है।
  • अमेरिकी की दवा कंपनियों फाइजर और मॉडर्ना ने भी अपने वैक्सीन के 90 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा कारगर रहने का दावा किया था।

इतनी होगी कीमत

  • फाइजर के मुताबिक, उसकी वैक्सीन के एक डोज की कीमत 19.50 डॉलर (1446 रुपये) होगी।
  • मॉडर्ना की कीमत 25 से 37 डॉलर (1854-2744 रुपये) रखी गई है।
  • इनके दो डोज की कीमत 39 डॉलर (2892 रुपये) और 50 से 74 डॉलर (3708-5488 रुपये) बैठेगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें