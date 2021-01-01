पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • The World's Largest Cave Opened 326 Days Later; There Are Also Lakes, Rivers And Forests Here

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना के बाद सामान्य होती जिंदगी:दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी गुफा 326 दिन बाद खुली; यहां झीलें, नदियां और जंगल भी

हनोई5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर वियतनाम की सान डोंग गुफा का है। - Dainik Bhaskar
तस्वीर वियतनाम की सान डोंग गुफा का है।

दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी गुफा 326 दिन बाद पर्यटकों के लिए खोल दी गई है। सान डोंग नाम की यह गुफा वियतनाम में क्वांग-विन्ह प्रांत के नेशनल पार्क में मौजूद है। यह वैश्विक महामारी के कारण मार्च 2020 से बंद थी। यह गुफा 9 किमी लंबी, 200 मीटर चौड़ी और 150 मीटर ऊंची है। दावा है कि इसके अंदर न्यूयॉर्क जैसी 40 मंजिला इमारतें बन सकती हैं। इसे वियतनाम की ग्रेट वॉल भी कहा जाता है।

खास बात यह है कि इसके अंदर छोटी-छोटी 150 गुफाएं हैं। इसके अलावा बादल, झीलें, नदियां और जंगल भी हैं। यूनेस्को के मुताबिक, यह गुफा 50 लाख साल पुरानी है। इसे पर्यटकों के लिए 2013 में पहली बार खोला गया था। तब करीब 250 पर्यटकों को वहां जाने की अनुमति मिली थी। इस गुफा को 1991 में स्थानीय वनवासी हो खान ने खोजा था।

अब यह गुफा दुनियाभर के पर्यटकों को आकर्षित करने लगी है। हर साल यहां हजारों लोग पहुंचते हैं।
अब यह गुफा दुनियाभर के पर्यटकों को आकर्षित करने लगी है। हर साल यहां हजारों लोग पहुंचते हैं।

2009 में ब्रिटिश शोधकर्ताओं ने इस गुफा पर रिसर्च की और इसे दुनिया में पहचान दिलाई। इसके बाद यूनेस्को ने इस प्राकृतिक गुफा को अपनी सूची में शामिल कर लिया।

गाइड के मुताबिक, एक टूरिस्ट का टिकट करीब दो लाख रुपए का है।
गाइड के मुताबिक, एक टूरिस्ट का टिकट करीब दो लाख रुपए का है।

गुफा खुलने के बाद यहां टूरिस्ट पहुंचने भी लगे हैं। गुफा में जाने से पहले पर्यटकों को ट्रेनिंग दी गई है। उन्हें 10 किमी पैदल चलने और 6 बार रॉक क्लाइंबिंग कराई जाएगी। ये लोग गुफा में चार दिन और तीन रात रहेंगे। इस दौरान इन पर्यटकों को योगा और मेडिटेशन भी कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser