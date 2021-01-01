पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुनिया में किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड:आयरलैंड में रैली से एक हजार किमी. का जाम लगा था, बर्लिन में 40 हजार ट्रैक्टरों से ब्लॉक हो गए थे रास्ते

3 मिनट पहले
नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में मंगलवार को किसानों ने दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली। दोपहर एक बजे के बाद किसानों की परेड के दौरान हिंसा फैल गई। राजधानी में किसानों ने जिस तरह ट्रैक्टर को प्रदर्शन का जरिया बनाया, वैसा ही तरीका विदेशों में भी किसान अपनाते रहे हैं।

आयरलैंड में किसानों ने ऐसा ट्रैक्टर मार्च किया कि एक हजार किलोमीटर लम्बा जाम लग गया। वहीं, जर्मनी के बर्लिन में पेरिस में 40 हजार किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली, जिससे रास्ते तक ब्लॉक हो गए थे। आइए जानते हैं दुनिया के ऐसे ही ट्रैक्टर प्रदर्शनों के बारे में...

नीदरलैंड्स: दो हजार किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर से हाइवे घेरा था
नीदरलैंड्स में अक्टूबर, 2019 में किसानों ने सरकार की नीतियों का विरोध करने के लिए ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली थी। सरकार ने नाइट्रोजन उत्सर्जन कम करने के लिए मुर्गियों और सुअरों की संख्या घटाने का आदेश जारी किया था। इसके खिलाफ दो हजार किसान ट्रैक्टर्स के साथ डच हाइवे पर निकले थे। किसान राजधानी हेग की तरफ जा रहे थे। इससे हाइवे पर करीब एक हजार किलोमीटर लम्बा ट्रैफिक जाम लग गया था। रास्ते में पुलिस से हुई झड़प के दौरान दो किसानों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

आयरलैंड: बीफ की कीमत बढ़ाने के लिए किसानों ने घेरी थी सड़क
डबलिन में जनवरी 2020 में करीब 100 ट्रैक्टर्स के साथ किसानों ने प्रदर्शन किया था। प्रदर्शन 24 घंटे तक चला। किसान बीफ के दाम 3.60 यूरो से बढ़ाकर 4 यूरो प्रति किलो कराना चाहते थे। इसी बात को लेकर ट्रैक्टर परेड हुई। प्रदर्शन का सबसे ज्यादा असर यहां के किल्डेर स्ट्रीट, मोल्सवर्थ स्ट्रीट, सेंट स्टीफन ग्रीन और मेरियन स्कवॉयर पर दिखा। किसानों का कहना था कि वे अपनी फसल और उत्पादों के लिए बेहतर कीमत चाहते हैं ताकि आयरलैंड का ग्रामीण हिस्सा तबाह न हो।

फ्रांस: यहां भी किसानों ने किया था सरकारी कृषि नीति का विरोध
सरकार की नीतियों के विरोध में पेरिस में भी ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाला गया था। किसानों का कहना था हाइवे को तब तक जाम रखा जाएगा, जब तक राष्ट्रपति इमैन्युअल मैक्रों उनकी मांगें सुनने के लिए राजी नहीं हो जाते। यहां पेरिस रिंग रोड का नजारा भी दिल्ली बॉर्डर जैसा था। किसानों ने टेंट लगाए थे और सर्दी से बचने के लिए आग जला रखी थी। हालांकि, प्रेसिडेंट ऑफिस की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया था कि ऐसे हालात में राष्ट्रपति और किसान के बीच बातचीत मुमकिन नहीं है।

जर्मनी: जब 40 हजार किसानों ने घेरी थी बर्लिन की सड़कें
जर्मनी के बर्लिन में नवम्बर, 2019 में 40 हजार किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालकर सरकार की नई कृषि नीति का विरोध किया था। प्रदर्शन में करीब 8 हजार 600 ट्रैक्टर थे। यह काफिला 10 किलोमीटर लम्बा था। रास्ते ब्लॉक होने के कारण शहर थम सा गया था। पैदल चलने वालों का भी निकलना मुश्किल हो गया था।

बेल्जियम: खेती में सब्सिडी बढ़ाने के लिए पहुंचे कई देशों के किसान
फरवरी, 2020 में सैकड़ों किसान ब्रसेल्स की सड़कों पर उतरे। यूरोपियन काउंसिल का दफ्तर घेरा। उनकी मांग थी कि खेती के लिए मिलने वाली सब्सिडी बढ़ाई जाए। इस प्रदर्शन में 100 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर आए थे। विरोध दर्ज कराने के लिए यहां बेल्जियम के अलावा आयरलैंड, स्पेन और इटली से भी किसान पहुंचे थे।

