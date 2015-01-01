पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेरिकियों की सेहत पर असर:चुनाव ट्रम्प हारे, पर नींद आम अमेरिकी की उड़ी; देरी से आए नतीजाें के कारण तनाव-चिंता भी बढ़ी

न्यूयाॅर्क28 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे लगभग आ चुके हैं। डेमाेक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जाे बाइडेन का राष्ट्रपति बनना तय है। परिणामाें की औपचारिक घाेषणा बाकी है। 3 नवंबर काे साफ हाेने वाली तस्वीर 8 नवंबर काे स्पष्ट हुई। परिणामाें में हुई यह देरी अमेरिकियाें की सेहत पर भारी पड़ी है।

चुनाव परिणामाें की घाेषणा के दाैरान हुए एक अध्ययन में सामने आया है कि देरी से आए नतीजाें के कारण अमेरिकी 13 कराेड़ 88 लाख 33 हजार 45 घंटे नहीं सो पाए। एक अमेरिकी की इलेक्शन डे के दिन औसतन 25.50 मिनट नींद खराब हुई। ये आंकड़े अमेरिकी लाेगाें का सेहत संबंधी रिकाॅर्ड रखने वाले एप के अध्ययन में सामने आए हैं।

परिणामों में उतार-चढ़ाव के कारण डिप्रेशन की शिकायत बढ़ी

वहीं काेमाे न्यूज द्वारा साेशल मीडिया पर किए गए एक अध्ययन में सामने आया कि अमेरिकियाें ने परिणामाें का इंतजार करते-करते तनाव भी महसूस किया। लाेगाें के तनाव में 15% बढ़ाेतरी हुई ताे उनकी चिंता में 9% तक इजाफा हुआ। परिणामों में उतार-चढ़ाव के कारण कई अमेरिकियों ने डिप्रेशन की भी शिकायत की ताे उनकी धड़कनें भी उच्चतम स्तर पर रहीं।

कई लाेगाें ने बढ़े तनाव और चिंता की शिकायत की थी

इसमें करीब डेढ़ गुना की बढ़ोतरी हुई। अस्पताल पहुंचे मरीजाें में चुनाव संबंधी कार्डियक मामले भी दर्ज किए गए। कंपास हेल्थ के सीईओ और प्रेसीडेंट टाॅम सेबेस्टियन के मुताबिक, कई लाेगाें ने बढ़े तनाव और चिंता की शिकायत की थी। वहीं बहुत से लाेगाें ने बताया कि उन्हें आशंका है कि चुनाव के परिणामाें के बाद कई शहराें में अशांति फैल सकती है और हिंसक प्रदर्शन हाे सकते हैं।

तनाव के कारण बढ़े हृदय संबंधी मामलाें काे लेकर भी कई लाेग अस्पताल पहुंचे। लास वेगास में साउथर्न हिल्स हाॅस्पिटल एंड मेडिकल सेंटर के कार्डियाेलाॅजिस्ट डाॅ. जिया खान के मुताबिक, उन्हें आशंका है कि हृदय संबंधी मामले इससे भी अधिक होंगे। 24 वर्षीय एक चुनाव कर्मी काे रातभर घबराहट हाेती रही। वह जब अस्पताल आया ताे उसे कार्डियक एरिथमिया निकला।

