  • Trump Wants To Turn America Into His Childhood Queens, Where Whites Lived, But A Region That Has Become A Stronghold Of Blacks, Never Adopted His Famous Son

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव:ट्रम्प अमेरिका को अपने बचपन वाले क्वीन्स में बदलना चाहते हैं, जहां गोरे रहते थे

एक घंटा पहले
  एक घंटा पहले
ट्रम्प इस दो मंजिला घर में पैदा हुए।
  • न्यूयॉर्क के क्वीन्स स्थित जमैका एस्टेट से, जहां राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पैदा हुए और उनका बचपन बीता

न्यूयॉर्क शहर 5 हिस्सों क्वीन्स, मैनहटन‌, ब्रुकलिन, ब्रोंक्स और स्टैटन आइलैंड में बंटा है। इनमें क्वीन्स सबसे बड़ा है। मेट्रो से उतरते ही जमैका एस्टेट का आलीशान गेट दिखता है। यह यहां का सबसे रिहायशी इलाका है, जिसे ट्रम्प के पिता ने अप्रवासियों की पहुंच से बहुत दूर बसाया था।

इसलिए ट्रम्प अपने बचपन को याद करते हुए कहते हैं कि क्वीन्स का एक बड़ा इलाका ‘असभ्य’ था, लेकिन जमैका एस्टेट सुरक्षित जगह थी। पर आज जमैका स्टेट की अंदर और बाहर की दुनिया अप्रवासियों से घिरी है। दोनों तरफ के ज्यादातर लोग ट्रम्प को नापंसद करते हैं।

न्यूयॉर्क से श्वेत आबादी गायब हो रही है

उन सब में अपवाद ट्रम्प के पुराने पड़ोसी 57 साल के फ्रेड क्विन हैं। बताते हैं कि न्यूयॉर्क से श्वेत आबादी गायब हो रही है। वो याद करते हैं कि ट्रम्प के पिता फ्रेड ब्लू कैडिलैक लिमोजिन से दफ्तर जाते थे। फ्रेड के जर्मन पिता फ्राइडरिच ने कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम शुरू किया था, लेकिन 1918 में स्पेनिश फ्लू में चल बसे। फिर बेटे फ्रेड ने अमीर लोगों के लिए टुडर और विक्टोरियन स्टाइल में बंगले बनाने वाले कॉन्टैक्टर की पहचान बनाई।

बड़े-बड़े बंगले लुटियन दिल्ली की याद दिलाते हैं

हरियाली से घिरे यहां के बड़े-बड़े बंगले लुटियन दिल्ली की याद दिलाते हैं। सड़क पर सिर्फ बीएमडब्ल्यू, मर्सिडीज ही दिखाई दे रही हैं। थोड़ी दूर पर वेयरहम पैलेस, वो सड़क है जहां पर ट्रम्प का पैदाइशी घर है। 14 जून 1946 को इसी दो मंजिला घर में ट्रम्प पैदा हुए थे। 4 साल की उम्र तक यही रहे। लोग इस मकान को खरीदते भी हैं तो ज्यादा दिन इसमें नहीं रहते हैं।

13 साल की उम्र के बाद ‌ट्रम्प मिलिट्री बोर्डिंग स्कूल में चले गए

2017 में ये घर 16 करोड़ रुपए में बिका था और इसके खाली होने की बात न्यूज में बनी रहती है। इस घर से दो मिनट की दूरी पर 23 बेडरूम वाला आलीशान घर है, जिसमें ट्रम्प 4 साल की उम्र में शिफ्ट हुए। इस घर के पीछे रहने वाली लॉरा बताती हैं कि ट्रम्प के लिए ये घर किले की तरह था।

एक बार आंगन में बॉल चली गई तो ट्रम्प ने लौटाने से मना कर दिया और पुलिस को बुलाने तक की धमकी दे डाली। 13 साल की उम्र के बाद ‌ट्रम्प मिलिट्री बोर्डिंग स्कूल में चले गए। इली वॉन्ग जो कि जमैका एस्टेट के एसोशिएशन की बोर्ड मेंबर हैं।

आज जमैका एस्टेट में बांग्लादेशी,चाइनीज सब रहते हैं

बताती हैं कि आज जमैका एस्टेट में बांग्लादेशी,चाइनीज सब रहते हैं। लेकिन ट्रम्प के लड़कपन में यहां सिर्फ गोरे रहते थे। 1950 में 10.5 लाख आबादी में 96.5% गोरे थे। जमैका एस्टेट के बाहर रहने वाले शांत बताते हैं कि 50 साल में क्वीन्स में बड़ा बदलाव आया है।

सिविल राइट्स एक्ट 1964 ने रंग, नस्ल, धर्म के आधार पर होने वाले भेदभाव को गैरकानूनी बना दिया। 1968 में आए फेयर हाउसिंग एक्ट के तहत रंग, नस्ल, धर्म के आधार पर लोगों को घर बेचने या किराए पर नहीं देने को गैर कानूनी बना दिया।

इन कानूनों के लागू होने के बाद 1971 में ट्रम्प कंपनी के चेयरमैन बने और पिता के रास्ते पर ही चले। 1973 में जस्टिस डिपार्टमेंट ने ट्रम्प की कंपनी पर आपराधिक मामला दर्ज किया कि उनकी रेंटल हाउसिंग कंपनी ने अफ्रीकन अमेरिकी लोगों को घर देने में भेदभाव किया।

तब क्वीन्स में गोरों की आबादी 25.3% रह गई थी

जुलाई 2016 में जब ट्रम्प रिपब्लिकन उम्मीदवार बने तब क्वीन्स में गोरों की आबादी 25.3% रह गई थी। यासीन यमन से हैं और जमैका एस्टेट के बाहर जनरल स्टोर चलाती हैं। कहती हैं कि ट्रम्प अमेरिका को अपने बचपन का क्वींन्स बनाना चाहते हैं।

वो यह भूल गए हैं कि ये देश अप्रवासियों का बनाया हुआ है। 2016 के चुनाव में ट्रम्प को क्वीन्स से सिर्फ 21.8% वोट मिले थे। इस बार भी अप्रवासियों के गढ़ क्वीन्स में बाइडेन-हैरिस के लिए उत्साह है। ट्रम्प भले ही क्वीन्स के सबसे मशहूर बेटे हो लेकिन देखा जाए क्वीन्स ने कभी ट्रम्प को अपनाया नहीं।

