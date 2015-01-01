पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इजरायल में नई पहल:इजरायल में पर्यटन बढ़ाने की कोशिश; यहां 300 सीटों वाला ओपन थियेटर तैयार किया जा रहा

येरूशलम34 मिनट पहले
इतिहासकार बताते हैं कि क्रूरता के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले राजा हेरोड ने इसे बनवाया था।

इजरायल सरकार ने पर्यटन को बढ़ाने के लिए पहली बार दो हजार साल पुराने हेरोड महल को पर्यटकों के लिए खोलने की घोषणा कर दी है। यह महल इजरायल में 4 ईसा पूर्व की सबसे खूबसूरत संरचना है। सरकार ने यहां मरम्मत का काम भी शुरू कर दिया है।

इजरायल के पुरातत्व विभाग के मुताबिक, यह महल जॉर्डन नदी के पश्चिमी तट पर बेथलहम के पास स्थित है। अब इसके आसपास नेचर पार्क डेवलप किया जाएगा।

क्रूरता के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले राजा हेरोड ने इसे बनवाया था

इतिहासकार बताते हैं कि क्रूरता के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले राजा हेरोड ने इसे बनवाया था। उन्होंने इसका नाम अपने नाम पर ही रखा था। राजा हेरोड की मृत्यु के बाद उनके शव को इसी महल में दफनाया गया था। इजरायल सरकार ने इसे संरक्षित कर रखा था। अभी तक यहां लोगों के आने पर सख्त मनाही थी।

पहाड़ी पर बना है महल; यहां पानी के बड़े कुंड भी बने हैं

यह महल शंकु नुमा पहाड़ी पर बना है, जो चारों ओर शहर से घिरा है। इस महल में पानी के बड़े कुंड भी बनाए गए थे।
यहां 300 सीटों वाला ओपन थियेटर तैयार किया जा रहा

हेरोड पैलेस के एक हिस्से में 300 सीटों वाला ओपन थियेटर बन रहा है। राजा हेरोड यहां प्रजा के साथ चर्चा करते थे।
