तुर्की और ग्रीस में हिली धरती:भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 7 मापी गई, तुर्की में कई इमारतें गिरीं

अंकाराएक मिनट पहले
तुर्की और ग्रीस में शुक्रवार को रिक्टर स्केल पर 7 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया। तुर्की के पश्चिमी प्रांत इजमिर के आपदा प्रबंधन और आपातकालीन प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने के मुताबिक, अकेले बाराकली जिले में कम से कम 10 इमारतें गिर गईं। स्थानीय मीडिया में चल रहे कई वीडियो में गिरी हुई इमारतें दिखाई दे रही हैं। कई अपार्टमेंट की दीवारों में बड़ी दरारें भी आ गईं हैं।

सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने पोस्ट किया वीडियो

अलग-अलग रही तीव्रता

  • तुर्की के आपदा और आपातकालीन प्रबंधन प्रेसीडेंसी ने बताया कि भूकंप का केंद्र एजियन सागर में 16.5 किलोमीटर गहराई पर था।
  • यूरोपियन-मेडिटेरियन सीसमोलॉजिकल सेंटर ने कहा कि भूकंप की तीव्रता 6.9 थी। इसका केंद्र समोस के ग्रीक आइसलैंड से 13 किलोमीटर उत्तर-पूर्व में था।
  • संयुक्त राज्य भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक, भूकंप की तीव्रता 7 थी।
सोशल मीडिया पर कई तस्वीरें सामने आ रही हैं।
