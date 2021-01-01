पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असर कर रही वैक्सीन:इजरायल में टीकाकरण के बाद नए मामलों में 60% तक की कमी, ट्रायल के मुकाबले एंटीबॉडी ज्यादा

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: इवान लेविंग्सटन
टीकाकरण के बाद नए मामलों और अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वालों की संख्या 60% तक घट गई है।

दुनिया में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण जारी है। इस मामले में इजरायल दुनिया में आगे चल रहा है। वहां के दूसरे सबसे बड़े हेल्थ नेटवर्क ने दिसंबर में पहला और उसके बाद जनवरी में दूसरा डोज लगने वाले लोगों पर अध्ययन किया। इसमें पाया कि टीकाकरण के बाद नए मामलों और अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वालों की संख्या 60% तक घट गई है। मैकाबी हेल्थ सर्विसेज ने दोनों डोज लगने वाले 50,777 लोगों पर अध्ययन किया। इसके अपूर्ण डेटा के विश्लेषण में पता चला कि पहला डोज लगने के दो हफ्ते के भीतर असर दिखना शुरू हो गया।

उधर, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों पर हुए एक अन्य अध्ययन में पाया गया कि जिन्हें फाइजर टीके का पहला डोज लगा, उनमें कोरोना के खिलाफ प्रतिरोधकता यानी एंटीबॉडी का स्तर ऊंचा पाया गया। यह स्तर ट्रायल के दौरान दर्ज स्तर से भी ज्यादा है। बता दें कि इजरायल में फाइजर टीकाकरण दिसंबर के आखिर से ही चल रहा है। अब तक 25 लाख इजरायलियों को टीका लग चुका है। ये संख्या कुल आबादी की एक चौथाई है।
जर्मनी ने ट्रम्प द्वारा इस्तेमाल कोरोना ट्रीटमेंट खरीदा

जर्मनी चांसलर एंगेला मर्केल ने पिछले साल अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के लिए इस्तेमाल कोरोना इलाज प्रक्रिया अपने यहां भी चाहती हैं। इसी कारण जर्मनी ने उस पद्धति के 2 लाख मोनोक्लोनल एंटीबॉडी दवा 48.7 करोड़ डॉलर (करीब 3555 करोड़ रु.) में खरीदी है।

लापरवाही: मास्क विरोधी मैक्सिको के राष्ट्रपति को कोरोना, लॉकडाउन को बताया था तानाशाही तरीका
मैक्सिको के राष्ट्रपति लोपेज ओब्राडोर को कोरोना हो गया है। इसके बाद उन्हें आइसोलेट कर दिया गया। लोपेज खुद मास्क पहनने के विरोधी रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा था कि मास्क पहनना और लॉकडाउन तानाशाही का तरीका है। कोरोना से निपटने के तरीकों को लेकर उनकी काफी आलोचना हुई थी। मैक्सिको सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित देशों में शामिल है। वहां डेढ़ लाख मौतें हो चुकी है, जबकि 17 लाख संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

