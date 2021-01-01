पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

PAK को दो टूक:US ने कहा- अमेरिकी पत्रकार डेनियल पर्ल के हत्यारों को हमें सौंपे पाकिस्तान, उन्हें रिहा करना नाइंसाफी

वॉशिंगटन30 मिनट पहले
अमेरिकी अखबार द वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल के पत्रकार डेनियल पर्ल को 2002 में अगवा किया गया था। बाद में उनका सिर कलम कर दिया गया था। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
अमेरिकी अखबार द वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल के पत्रकार डेनियल पर्ल को 2002 में अगवा किया गया था। बाद में उनका सिर कलम कर दिया गया था। (फाइल)

2002 में कराची में हुई अमेरिकी पत्रकार के हत्या के आरोपियों को रिहा करना पाकिस्तान को बहुत भारी पड़ रहा है। जो बाइडेन की नई सरकार ने इस मामले में बेहद सख्त अपना लिया है। अमेरिका के नए विदेश मंत्री एंटनी ब्लिंकेन ने शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी को फोन किया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ब्लिंकेन ने साफ किया कि अगर पाकिस्तान पर्ल के हत्यारों को सजा नहीं दे सकता तो उन्हें अमेरिका को सौंप दिया जाए। उन पर वहां केस चलाया जाएगा।

पाकिस्तान के सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गुरुवार को पर्ल के चार हत्यारों को पर्ल की हत्या के आरोप में बेकसूर करार देते हुए रिहा करने का आदेश दिया था। अमेरिका इससे बेहद खफा है।

ब्लिंकेन ने खुद फोन किया
अमेरिका में नई सरकार बनने के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच कोई औपचारिक संपर्क नहीं हुआ। शुक्रवार रात संपर्क तो हुआ, लेकिन इसमें भी पाकिस्तान को शर्मसार होना पड़ा। ब्लिंकेन ने सीधे तौर पर कुरैशी को बता दिया कि पर्ल के हत्यारे अहमद उमर सईद शेख की रिहाई को अमेरिका किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। सईद के साथ चार और लोगों को रिहा किया गया है।

अमेरिका को सौंपा जाए शेख
ब्लिंकेन और कुरैशी की बातचीत के बाद विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस ने भी साफ कर दिया है कि पाकिस्तान की इस हरकत को बाइडेन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने बहुत गंभीरता से लिया है। पाकिस्तान से कहा गया है कि अगर वो पर्ल के परिवार को इंसाफ नहीं दिला सकता तो उन्हें अमेरिका को सौंप दिया जाए ताकि उन पर वहां केस चलाया जा सके। अटॉर्नी जनरल मोंटी विलकिन्सन ने कहा- हम सईद को अमेरिका लाकर उस पर केस चलाने के लिए तैयार हैं। पाकिस्तान में पर्ल के परिवार को इंसाफ नहीं मिल सकता।

ISI ने रची थी पर्ल की हत्या की साजिश
अमेरिकी मीडिया की रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 2002 में वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल के पत्रकार डेनियल पर्ल पाकिस्तान गए थे। वे वहां आतंकी संगठन अल-कायदा और पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसी ISI के रिश्तों की जानकारी जुटा रहे थे। उन्होंने कई सबूत जुटा लिए थे। इसी दौरान एक दिन उन्हें अगवा किया गया। कई दिन टॉर्चर करने के बाद पर्ल की सिर काटकर हत्या कर दी गई।
घटना पर अमेरिका ने सख्त विरोध जताया। दबाव में पाकिस्तान सरकार ने चार लोगों को पर्ल की हत्या के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया। मुख्य आरोपी अहमद उमर सईद शेख भी था।

19 साल बाद भी इंसाफ नहीं
पर्ल के हत्यारों के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान की अलग-अलग अदालतों में 19 साल से केस चल रहे हैं, लेकिन उसके खिलाफ कभी सुनवाई टली तो कभी सबूत पेश नहीं किए गए। मामला आखिरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा और वहां से भी उसे रिहा करने का फैसला सुना दिया गया। अब पाकिस्तान सरकार दबाव में है। सिंध प्रांत की सरकार ने कहा है कि वो इस फैसले को फिर चुनौती देगी।

