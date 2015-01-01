पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिनपिंग को सलाह:चीन सरकार के एडवाइजर बोले- बाइडेन के दौर में अमेरिका से रिश्ते सुधरने का मुगालता न पालें

बीजिंगएक घंटा पहले
फोटो 2011 की है। तब जो बाइडेन बतौर उप राष्ट्रपति चीन दौरे पर गए थे। शी जिनपिंग उन्हें दुजिएन्गयान पर्यटन स्थल दिखाने ले गए थे। बाइडेन ने इलेक्शन कैम्पेन की दो रैलियों में जिनपिंग को ठग बताया था।

विदेश मामलों पर सरकार को सलाह देने वाले एक चीनी थिंक टैंक ने कहा है कि अमेरिका में आने वाली नई सरकार के दौर में भी दोनों देशों के रिश्ते सुधरने की बहुत उम्मीद नहीं है। इस थिंक टैंक के मुताबिक- चीन सरकार को इस भ्रम में बिल्कुल नहीं रहना चाहिए कि जो बाइडेन के आने वाले शासनकाल में अमेरिका और चीन के रिश्तों में कोई सुधार होगा।

कुछ दिन पहले सिंगापुर के एक अखबार ने भी एक रिपोर्ट में एक्सपर्ट्स के हवाले से यही बात कही थी। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन में अमेरिका और चीन के रिश्ते सबसे निचले स्तर पर चले गए थे। दोनों देशों के बीच कई मुद्दों पर तनाव बना हुआ है।

चीन पर सख्त रहेंगे बाइडेन
एडवांस्ड इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ग्लोबल चाइना स्टडीज के डीन झेंग योन्गनियान ने अपनी सरकार को अमेरिका की नई सरकार के बारे में यह सलाह दी है। झेंग के मुताबिक- अमेरिका में अब कोई भी सरकार आए, उसका रवैया चीन को लेकर सख्त ही रहेगा। इसलिए, ये जरूरी है कि चीन हर उस मौके का इस्तेमाल सही तरीके से करे, जिससे दोनों देशों के रिश्ते बेहतर हो सकते हैं।

अच्छा वक्त गुजर चुका है...
न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत में झेंग ने कहा- हमें ये मान लेना चाहिए कि दोनों देशों के अच्छे रिश्तों का दौर गुजर चुका है। फिलहाल, जो तनाव है उसके बारे में हमें ये उम्मीद बिल्कुल नहीं करना चाहिए कि रातों-रात सब कुछ पहले जैसा हो जाएगा। झेंग ने अगस्त में राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग को चीन की लॉन्ग टर्म फॉरेन पॉलिसी पर सुझावों का एक दस्तावेज सौंपा था।

अमेरिकी जनता अब चीन के खिलाफ
झेंग ने जिनपिंग को सौंपे फॉरेन पॉलिसी विजन डॉक्यूमेंट में भी कहा था कि अमेरिकी जनता भी अब ये मानने लगी है कि चीन को रोना जाना बहुत जरूरी है। झेंग ने कहा- जो बाइडेन की अगली सरकार जल्द ही आने वाली है। बाइडेन भी अमेरिकी जनता की चीन विरोधी सोच के खिलाफ फैसले लेने का जोखिम उठाने की गलती नहीं करेंगे। वो जब व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचेंगे तो इसी सोच को ध्यान में रखेंगे। इसलिए, मुझे नहीं लगता कि हमें बाइडेन के दौर में दोनों देशों के रिश्तों में बेहतरी की उम्मीद करनी चाहिए।

कमजोर राष्ट्रपति साबित हो सकते हैं बाइडेन
झेंग ने आगे कहा- मेरे हिसाब से बाइडेन कमजोर राष्ट्रपति साबित होंगे। अगर वे घरेलू मुद्दे नहीं सुलझा पाए तो डिप्लोमैटिक चैनल्स के जरिए चीन को टारगेट करेंगे। ट्रम्प कभी जंग शुरू करने के लिए बेकरार नहीं दिखे, जबकि बाइडेन के दौर में इसे नकारा नहीं जा सकता। ट्रम्प के दौर में अमेरिका और चीन के रिश्ते हमेशा तनावपूर्ण रहे। खासतौर पर कोविड-19 और मानवाधिकार के अलावा साउथ चाइना सी के मुद्दे पर दोनों देशों में टकराव बढ़ता गया। बाइडेन ने तो दो चुनावी रैलियों में जिनपिंग को ठग तक कह दिया था।

