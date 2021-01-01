पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

US चीन टकराव:अमेरिका ने कहा- दक्षिण चीन सागर में मित्र देशों की हिफाजत हमारा फर्ज; चीन से निपटने की तैयारी

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो साउथ चाइना सी में तैनात अमेरिकी वॉरशिप थियोडोर रूजवेल्ट की है। इस इलाके में ब्रुनेई, मलेशिया, फिलीपीन्स, ताइवान और वियतनाम जैसे देश आते हैं। इनकी मदद के लिए ही अमेरिका ने यहां रूजवेल्ट तैनात कर दिया है। (फाइल)

10 दिन पहले तक डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति थे। उनके कार्यकाल में अमेरिका और चीन के रिश्ते हमेशा तनावपूर्ण रहे। अब जो बाइडेन राष्ट्रपति बने हैं तब भी हालात बदलते नजर नहीं आ रहे। अमेरिका और चीन की नेवी साउथ चाइना सी यानी दक्षिण चीन सागर में फिर आमने-सामने हो गई हैं। 6 महीने में यह दूसरा मौका है जब चीन और अमेरिका के वॉरशिप इस इलाके में आमने-सामने हैं।

चीन की इस हरकत पर अमेरिका सतर्क है। गुरुवार को उसने कहा- इस इलाके में मौजूद मित्र देशों की हिफाजत करना हमारा फर्ज है। शुक्रवार को कहा- ताइवान के साथ चीन जो कर रहा है, उस पर हमारी नजर है। हालांकि, फौरन किसी टकराव का खतरा नहीं दिखता।

USS रूजवेल्ट के जरिए मैसेज
बाइडेन के सत्ता संभालने के बाद चीन ने शायद अमेरिका का रिएक्शन जानने के लिए साउथ चाइना सी और ताइवान के ऊपर फाइटर जेट्स उड़ाए। उसका वॉरशिप यहां पहले से ही तैनात है। अमेरिका ने बिना देरी किए अपने सबसे एडवांस्ड वॉरशिप्स में से एक USS रूजवेल्ट को साउथ चाइना सी में तैनात कर दिया। इसके बाद से इस इलाके में तनाव बढ़ गया है। इस वॉरशिप पर अमेरिकी नेवी के 14 फाइटर जेट्स और 21 हेलिकॉप्टर मौजूद हैं। इतना ही नहीं यह न्यूक्लियर वॉर फेयर का भी एक अहम हथियार है। चीन के पास इसका जवाब नहीं है।

टकराव का इरादा नहीं
साउथ चाइना सी में बने हालात पर अमेरिकी रक्षा विभाग ज्यादा बोलने के तैयार नहीं है। पेंटागन ने एक बयान में कहा- टकराव की आशंका को हम खारिज करते हैं। हमारा थियोडोर रूजवेल्ट कैरियर स्ट्राइक ग्रुप वहां मौजूद है। चीनी सेना की हर हरकत पर बारीकी से नजर रखी जा रही है। हमें नहीं लगता कि वो अमेरिकी सेना के लिए कोई मुश्किल खड़ी करेंगे।

हर देश से चीन की दुश्मनी
चीन ताकत के जरिए साउथ चाइना सी को अपने कब्जे में लेना चाहता है। यहां मौजूद हर देश के साथ उसका झगड़ा और तनाव है। ब्रुनेई, मलेशिया, फिलीपीन्स, ताइवान और वियतनाम पर वो अपनी नेवी और एयरफोर्स के जरिए दबाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। ट्रम्प के दौर में ही अमेरिका ने साफ कर दिया था कि इस इलाके के किसी भी देश पर हमला किसी भी सूरत में अमेरिका पर हमला माना जाएगा। ट्रम्प ने नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में कहा था- इस इलाके के किसी भी देश पर हमला अमेरिका पर हमला समझा जाएगा और उसी हिसाब से जवाब दिया जाएगा।

