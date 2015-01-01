पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

US इलेक्शन LIVE:डेमोक्रेट्स 4 और रिपब्लिकंस 2 राज्यों में आगे; ट्रम्प बोले- बाइडेन गलत तरीके से प्रेसिडेंट ऑफिस पर दावा न करें

2 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में डेमोक्रेट जो बाइडेन का राष्ट्रपति बनना काफी हद तक तय हो चुका है। बाइडेन 4 बड़े राज्यों पेन्सिलवेनिया, एरिजोना, जार्जिया और नेवादा में लीड लिए हुए हैं। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प नॉर्थ कैरोलिना और अलास्का में बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं। बाइडेन को अब तक 253 और ट्रम्प को 214 इलेक्टोरल वोट मिले हैं। राष्ट्रपति बनने के लिए 270 का आंकड़ा चाहिए। इस बीच, ट्रम्प ने कहा है कि बाइडेन गलत तरीके से प्रेसिंडेट ऑफिस पर अपना दावा पेश न करें।

6 राज्यों की स्थिति: बाइडेन की जीत पक्की नजर आ रही

ट्रम्पबाइडेन
मौजूदा स्थिति214253
राज्य जहां के नतीजे बाकी हैं, लेकिन रुझान आ चुके हैं
पेन्सिलवेनिया-20 वोट (बाइडेन आगे)
नॉर्थ कैरोलिना15 वोट (ट्रम्प आगे)-
जॉर्जिया-16 वोट (बाइडेन आगे)
एरिजोना-11 वोट (बाइडेन आगे)
नेवादा-6 वोट (बाइडेन आगे)
अलास्का3 वोट (ट्रम्प)
अगर नतीजे ऐसे ही रहे तो+18+53
फाइनल आंकड़ा क्या हो सकता है232306

कुछ देर में बाइडेन का संबोधन
जीत के नजदीक पहुंचे बाइडेन कुछ देर में समर्थकों को संबोधित करेंगे। न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स के मुताबिक, बाइडेन इस बारे में अपने सलाहकारों से बातचीत कर रहे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि वे चुनाव नतीजों को लेकर अपनी बात रखेंगे। हालांकि, अब भी चार राज्यों के नतीजों की तस्वीर साफ नहीं हो पाई है।

बाइडेन की सुरक्षा बढ़ी
फेडरल ब्यूरो ऑफ इन्वेस्टीगेशन (FBI) के अफसरों ने देर रात बाइडेन से बातचीत की। इस दौरान उनके सलाहकार भी मौजूद थे। अब बाइडेन और उनके परिवार की सुरक्षा की समीक्षा की जा रही है। व्हाइट हाउस और डेलावेयर में बाइडेन के घर के बाहर अमेरिकी खुफिया एजेंसियों के एजेंट्स मौजूद हैं। नेशनल गार्ड्स की एक टीम भी बाइडेन की सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात कर दिए गए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि बाइडेन के बाद कमला हैरिस और उनके दो सलाहकारों जैक सुलिवान और स्टीव रिचेटी की सुरक्षा भी बढ़ाई जाएगी।

बाइडेन का ट्रांजिशन प्लान पर काम शुरू
NYT के मुताबिक, जो बाइडेन और उनकी टीम ने सरकार संभालने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसे ट्रांजिशन प्लान कहा जाता है। बाइडेन के सभी एडवाइजर्स उनके साथ डेलावेयर में उनके कैम्प ऑफिस में मौजूद हैं। इस बीच, फेडरल एजेंसीज के कुछ अफसर भी बाइडेन से मिलने पहुंचे। हालांकि, बाइडेन खेमा बहुत अनुशासन और शांति से चुनाव नतीजों के औपचारिक ऐलान का इंतजार कर रहा है। लेकिन, वे ये भी चाहते हैं कि सत्ता संभालने की तैयारी कर ली जाए। महामारी पर काबू करने के प्लान पर खास तौर पर फोकस किया जा रहा है, क्योंकि इसी मुद्दे पर डेमोक्रेट्स सत्ता में वापसी कर रहे हैं।

इस हफ्ते नजर नहीं आएंगे ट्रम्प
CNN के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की कैम्पेन टीम और एडवाइजर्स ने इस हफ्ते ट्रम्प के सभी मीडिया इवेट्स कैंसिल कर दिए हैं। यानी इस हफ्ते वे मीडिया से मुखातिब नहीं होंगे। हालांकि, सोशल मीडिया पर शायद वे अपनी बात रखते रहेंगे। व्हाइट हाउस जल्द ही इस हफ्ते का मीडिया प्लान जारी कर सकता है। इसमें बताया जाएगा कि ट्रम्प की कोई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस इस हफ्ते नहीं होगी। इसके अलावा वे किसी पब्लिक इवेंट में भी हिस्सा नहीं लेंगे। गुरुवार को ट्रम्प आखिरी बार मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए थे।

