  • Hindi News
  • International
  • US Election Voting 2020 Live: Donald Trump Vs Joe Biden Update | US Presidential Elections Results 2020 Today Latest News

अब अमेरिका में किसकी सत्ता:ट्रम्प-बाइडेन को जीत कैसे मिलेगी? क्या 2016 की तरह फिर बाजी मार सकते हैं ट्रम्प

36 मिनट पहले
  • ट्रम्प को 80 फीसदी पोल्स में हारा या पिछड़ता बताया जा रहा है, 2016 में भी हालत यही थी, इसके बावजूद वे जीते

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए फाइनल वोटिंग जारी है। यहां अर्ली वोटिंग सिस्टम है। 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग पहले ही वोटिंग कर चुके हैं। मंगलवार को मोटे तौर पर 50 राज्यों के 6 करोड़ और वोटर्स मतदान करेंगे। नतीजों की तस्वीर गुरुवार को साफ हो सकती है, लेकिन इसे तयशुदा बिल्कुल नहीं मान सकते। इसकी दो मुख्य कारण हैं। पहला- महामारी की वजह से वोटिंग के बदले हुए नियम। दूसरा- कुछ राज्यों के नियम। खासतौर पर मेल इन बैलट्स को लेकर।

ट्रम्प के लिए जीत का रास्ता
कई पोल्स और सर्वे में डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जो बाइडन से पीछे दिखाया गया है। ट्रंप को दूसरी बार सत्ता में लाने में फ्लोरिडा और पेन्सिवलेनिया की अहम भूमिका होगी।
फ्लोरिडा के बिना, ट्रम्प के व्हाइट हाउस जीतने के आसार बहुत कम रहते हैं। अगर वह पेन्सिलवेनिया पर पकड़ बना लेते हैं, तो वह जीत भी सकते हैं। फ्लोरिडा के पास 29 इलेक्टोरल वोट हैं। लेकिन, यह राज्य कम वोटों के साथ भी इतिहास दोहरा सकता है।

मिसाल सामने है साल 2000 में रिपब्लिकन जॉर्ज डब्ल्यू बुश (या बुश जूनियर) फ्लोरिडा में रिकाउंट के बाद अल गोर को 537 वोटों से हराने में कामयाब रहे थे। Reuters/ Ipsos, CNN/ SSRS और सिविक/ डेली कोस ने फ्लोरिडा का जो सर्वे जारी किया है, उसके मुताबिक, बाइडन को 4 से 5 पॉइंट्स की बढ़त है।

फिर किसका पलड़ा भारी
इसके अलावा ट्रम्प को 2016 में जीते गए कम से कम तीन राज्यों को फिर से जीतना जरूरी होगा। ये हैं- पेन्सिलवेनिया, विस्कॉन्सिन या मिशिगन। पोलिंग एग्रीगेटर फाइवथटीएट के मुताबिक, पेन्सिलवेनिया के पास जीत तय करने का सबसे ज्यादा मौका है। यहां, बाइडन को फॉक्स पोल में 5 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ, सफोल्क यूनिवर्सिटी पोल में 6 अंकों की, क्विनिपियाक यूनिवर्सिटी पोल में 8 अंकों और सीएनएन/ एसएसआरएस पोल में 10 पॉइंट्स की बढ़त हासिल है।

ट्रैफलगर ग्रुप, जिसने 2016 के चुनाव की सही भविष्यवाणी की थी, वह ट्रम्प को पेन्सिलवेनिया में आगे रखता है। 10 अक्टूबर के बाद से जारी किए गए दस पोल सर्वे में पेंसिल्वेनिया में बाइडन को आगे दिखाया गया है।

क्या 2016 दोहराया जाएगा?
सियासी लिहाज से अहम अमेरिका के 6 प्रमुख राज्यों में, बाइडन ने ट्रम्प पर औसतन 4 पॉइंट्स की बढ़त हासिल की है। हिलेरी क्लिंटन ने 2016 के आखिरी हफ्ते में पोल बढ़त बनाई थी। लेकिन, फिर भी वे हार गईं क्योंकि, पॉपुलर वोट में 28 लाख से आगे रहने के बाद भी वे इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज हार गईं। राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर, 10 करोड़ मतदाता पहले ही मतदान कर चुके हैं। सिर्फ 6 करोड़ बचे हैं। यह आज करीब-करीब पूरे हो जाएंगे। सिर्फ मेल इन बैलट्स बचेंगे।

6 बैटलग्राउंड या पर्पल स्टेट्स
बैटलग्राउंड, स्विंग या पर्पल स्टेट्स। इन तीनों का एक ही मतलब है। यानी वे राज्य जहां के मतदाता दोनों में से किसी भी कैंडिडेट को जिता सकते हैं। ये राज्य हैं- फ्लोरिडा, पेन्सिलवेनिया, मिशिगन, विस्कॉन्सिन, नॉर्थ कैरोलिना और एरिजोना। इन राज्यों के पास 101 इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोट्स हैं।

