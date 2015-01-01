पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीन के खिलाफ भारत-अमेरिका साथ:अमेरिकी संसद में डिफेंस पॉलिसी बिल पास, इसमें भारत-चीन सीमा पर तनाव का भी जिक्र

वॉशिंगटन8 मिनट पहले
फोटो अमेरिकी संसद की कार्यवाही का है। यहां भारत-चीन के तनाव को खत्म करने वाला रिजोल्यूशन मंगलवार को पास हुआ। अब यह राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी के बाद कानून बन सकता है।- फाइल फोटो

अमेरिकी संसद ने नया डिफेंस पॉलिसी बिल पास कर दिया है। इसमें देश की रक्षा जरूरतों पर 740 बिलियन डॉलर का बजट रखा गया है। खास बात है कि इस बिल में भारत और चीन के बीच लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल (LAC) पर जारी तनाव का जिक्र है। दरअसल भारतीय अमेरिकी सांसद राजा कृष्णमूर्ति ने इससे जुड़ा रिजोल्यूशन पेश किया था। इसमें कहा गया था कि चीन भारत की सीमा में घुसने या इससे छेड़छाड़ की कोशिश न करें। संसद ने मंगलवार को बिल पास करते हुए राजा कृष्णमूर्ति के रिजोल्यूशन को भी शामिल कर लिया।

कृष्णमूर्ति ने अपना रिजोल्यूशन एक अमेंडमेंट के तौर पर पेश किया था। इसे यूएस कांग्रेस (संसद) में पास कर लिया गया। इससे पता चलता है कि अमेरिका भारत और इंडो-पैसेफिक क्षेत्र के दूसरे साथी देशों के साथ है। इस विधेयक पर दो पार्टियों के सांसदों के कॉन्फ्रेंस (bipartisan Congressional conference committee) में भी चर्चा हो चुकी है। यह अमेरिका में बिल पास होने से पहले का प्रोसेस है।

चीन को स्पष्ट संदेश दे सकता है अमेरिका: राजा कृष्णमूर्ति

राजा कृष्णमूर्ति ने कहा- किसी भी देश की सीमा पर दबाव बढ़ाना समस्या का हल नहीं हैं। लाइन ऑफ एक्चुअल एक विवादित बॉर्डर है। यह भारत और चीन को अलग करता है। मेरे रिजोल्यूशन को बिल में शामिल कर इसे कानून में बदला जा सकता है। अमेरिका ऐसा करके स्पष्ट संदेश दे सकता है कि भारत को उकसाने की चीन की मिलिट्री की कोशिश बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी। अमेरिका हमेशा अपने साथी देशों के बॉर्डर से जुड़े तनाव को डिप्लोमेटिक रास्ते से सुलझाने के लिए काम करता है।

ट्रम्प ने नए डिफेंस बिल को रद्द करने की बात कही

संसद में पारित होने के बाद यह बिल नेशनल डिफेंस अथोराइजेशन एक्ट (NDAA) बन जाएगा। हाउस ऑफ रिप्रेजेंटेटिव और सीनेट (संसद के दोनों सदनों) में बिल का सांसदों ने समर्थन किया है। अब इस पर राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी मिलनी बाकी है। हालांकि, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने कहा है कि बिल में सोशल मीडिया कंपनियों के लिए कानूनी सुरक्षा के प्रावधान नहीं है। ऐसे में वह इस बिल को वीटो करने यानी की रद्द करने के अपने विशेष अधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। देखना होगा के प्रेसिडेंट ऑफिस छोड़ने से पहले वे ऐसा करते हैं या नहीं।

