अमेरिका:विदेश मंत्री पोम्पियो 7 देशों की यात्रा पर जाएंगे, कहा- सत्ता हस्तांतरण होगा, अभी काउंटिंग चल रही है

वॉशिंगटन15 मिनट पहले
अप्रैल में व्हाइट हाउस में एक मीटिंग के बाद विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो के साथ राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प। इस मीटिंग के बाद इजराइल और यूएई के बीच अमेरिका ने मध्यस्थता की थी।

अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो शुक्रवार को 7 देशों की यात्रा पर रवाना होने वाले हैं। राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प की तरह ही पोम्पियो भी सत्ता में बदलाव को कबूल करने तैयार नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा- पावर ट्रांजिशन की कोई जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। सत्ता हस्तांतरण तो होगा, लेकिन ट्रम्प ही राष्ट्रपति बने रहेंगे। पोम्पियो इस विजिट के दौरान फ्रांस, तुर्की, जॉर्जिया, इजराइल, कतर, यूएई और सऊदी अरब जाएंगे।

10 दिन का दौरा
अमेरिका के नए राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन 20 जनवरी को शपथ लेंगे। लेकिन, इसके पहले डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के मंत्री अपने काम में जुटे हुए हैं। मीडिया से बातचीत में पोम्पियो ने कहा- मैं 13 नवंबर से 23 नवंबर के बीच 7 देशों की यात्रा करूंगा। इस दौरान हर देश से अलग बातचीत होगी। मुद्दे भी अलग होंगे। हमने मिडिल ईस्ट में अमन बहाली के लिए कई ऐतिहासिक कोशिशें की हैं। पोम्पियो सबसे पहले फ्रांस जाएंगे। इस दौरान वे राष्ट्रपति एमैनुएल मैक्रों से रक्षा मामलों पर चर्चा करेंगे। फ्रांस में कुछ दिनों दो आतंकी हमले हुए। इस लिहाज से यह बातचीत अहम हो जाती है।

तुर्की के दौरे पर नजर
पेरिस के अलावा पोम्पियो तुर्की भी जाएंगे। हालिया वक्त में यहां की सरकार ने कट्टरपंथी रुख दिखाया है। ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने एर्दोआन सरकार के रवैये पर सख्त नाराजगी जाहिर की थी। जॉर्जिया में अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री आर्थोडॉक्स चर्च के कुछ अधिकारियों से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। इजराइल और खाड़ी देशों की यात्रा के दौरान कूटनीतिक समझौतों पर विचार होगा। बहरीन, कतर और यूएई अब तक अब्राहम अकॉर्ड के तहत इजराइल से कूटनीतिक समझौते कर चुके हैं। माना जा रहा है कि सऊदी अरब भी जल्द ऐसा कर सकता है।

सत्ता हस्तांतरण पर क्या कहा
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान सत्ता हस्तांतरण पर पोम्पियो से सवाल किया गया। इस पर उन्होंने कहा- सत्ता हस्तांतरण आराम से होगा। हो सकता है ये ट्रम्प के लिए हो या फिर बाइडेन के लिए। लेकिन, हम सभी को यह याद रखना होगा कि वोटों की गिनती अभी पूरी नहीं हुई है। हम चाहते हैं कि जो कुछ हो वो कानूनी तौर पर सही हो। जो भी 20 जनवरी को सत्ता संभालेगा, उसकी जिम्मेदारी अमेरिकी नागरिकों को सुरक्षित रखना होगी।

