पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गैरजिम्मेदाराना रवैया:ट्रम्प ने G20 समिट का सेशन छोड़ा, कुछ देर बाद अपने रिसॉर्ट में गोल्फ खेलते नजर आए

वॉशिंगटन26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो शनिवार की है। राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प (रेड जैकेट में) अपने रिसॉर्ट में गोल्फ खेलने पहुंचे थे। इसके लिए ट्रम्प ने जी-20 समिट का सेशन भी छोड़ दिया।

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव हार चुके डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने शनिवार को फिर गैरजिम्मेदाराना रवैया अपनाया। G20 समिट के एक सेशन में महामारी पर चर्चा हो रही थी। ट्रम्प सिर्फ 13 मिनट रुके और कुछ देर बाद अपने गोल्फ क्लब में नजर आए। महामारी से दुनिया का हर देश परेशान है और संघर्ष कर रहा है। अमेरिका में सबसे ज्यादा मामले और मौतें सामने आ रही हैं। इसके बावजूद ट्रम्प इसे गंभीरता से लेने तैयार नहीं हैं। शनिवार को फिर उन्होंने महमारी से पर चर्चा से ज्यादा जरूरी गोल्फ खेलना समझा।

13 मिनट ही रुके
सीएनएन की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प व्हाइट हाउस के सिचुएशन रूम से वर्चुअल समिट में जुड़े। कुल 13 मिनट वे एक्टिव दिखे। इसके बाद उनके राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में धांधली से संबंधित उनके आरोपों वाले ट्वीट्स नजर आने लगे। ट्रम्प का यह बर्ताव इसलिए भी हैरान करने वाला था, क्योंकि दुनियाभर के करीब 24 नेता इस समिट में शिरकत कर रहे थे। सभी ने महामारी पर सहयोग की बात कही।

खुद के रिसॉर्ट पहुंचे
ट्रम्प के गोल्फ खेलने वाली तस्वीरें भी सामने आईं। हालांकि, उन्होंने खुद इस बारे में कोई ट्वीट नहीं किया। जबकि वे दूसरे मुद्दों पर लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे थे। ट्रम्प ने जब समिट छोड़ी उस वक्त फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति एमैनुएल मैक्रों, जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल और साउथ कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति मून जे इन समेत बाकी नेता महामारी से मुकाबले पर चर्चा कर रहे थे। ट्रम्प ने इसमें हिस्सा नहीं लिया।

आज हिस्सा ले सकते हैं
रविवार को G20 समिट का दूसरा और आखिरी दिन है। इसमें तीन सेशन होंगे। व्हाइट हाउस द्वारा जारी शेड्यूल के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प को इसमें हिस्सा लेना है। हालांकि, शनिवार को जिस तरह का रवैया उन्होंने अपनाया, उससे लगता है कि वे शायद ही इसमें शामिल हैं। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैली मैक्केनी ने ट्रम्प का बचाव किया। कहा- राष्ट्रपति ने इकोनॉमिक ग्रोथ समेत तमाम मुद्दों पर अपनी बात रखी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें