अमेरिका:बाइडेन ने रॉन क्लेन को व्हाइट हाउस का चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ बनाया, 31 साल पुराना है दोनों का रिश्ता

वॉशिंगटन13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

20 जनवरी को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने जा रहे जो बाइडेन ने रॉन क्लेन को चीफ ऑफ व्हाइट हाउस बनाया है। 59 साल के क्लेन को कट्टर डेमोक्रेट और सख्त एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर माना जाता है। बाइडेन और क्लेन का रिश्ता 31 साल पुराना है। क्लेन और बाइडेन के बीच दोस्ताना संबंध भी हैं। बाइडेन और वाइस प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट कमला हैरिस इन दिनों डेलावेयर के कैम्प ऑफिस में अपनी टीम तैयार कर रहे हैं। इसमें दोनों के एडवाइजर्स भी शामिल हैं।

वकील हैं क्लेन
रॉन क्लेन को अमेरिका की नामी वकीलों में से एक माना जाता है। वे बराक ओबामा की टीम में भी शामिल रहे। उस दौर में बाइडेन उप राष्ट्रपति थे और बाद में क्लेन उनके स्पेशल असिस्टेंट बनाए गए थे। इसलिए, क्लेन के लिए व्हाइट हाउस नई जगह नहीं है। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को कई बार क्लेन ने ट्विटर पर घेरा था। माना जाता है कि कोरोनावायरस के मुद्दे पर ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन को घेरने की रणनीति क्लेन ने ही तैयार की थी। ओबामा के दौर में इबोला वायरस से निपटने की रणनीति तैयार करने में भी उनकी अहम भूमिका थी।

बेशकीमती सहयोगी
क्लेन की व्हाइट हाउस चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ के तौर पर घोषणा करते हुए बाइडेन ने कहा- रॉन मेरे लिए बेशकीमती सहयोगी हैं। 2009 के इकोनॉमिक क्राइसिस और 2014 में इबोला वायरस से निपटने में उन्होंने अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। वे सभी राजनीतिक दलों के करीब रहे हैं और उन्हें मालूम है कि मुश्किल वक्त में काम कैसे किया जाना चाहिए।

ग्रेजुएट होने के बाद बाइडेन के साथ
1989 में बाइडेन डेलावेयर से सीनेटर थे। तब क्लेन ने हॉवर्ड लॉ स्कूल से ग्रेजुएशन पूरा किया। इसके बाद वे बाइडेन से जुड़े और तब से अब तक दोनों साथ हैं। अमेरिका के सियासी हलकों में उन्हें काफी सम्मान हासिल है। माना जा रहा है कि अब बाइडेन, कमला हैरिस और रॉन मिलकर व्हाइट हाउस की दूसरी टीम तैयार करेंगे। यह काम काफी जल्दी किया जाएगा क्योंकि कोरोना टास्क फोर्स की मीटिंग और समीक्षा शुरू की जानी हैं।

