US इलेक्शन नॉलेज गाइड:अमेरिकी इतिहास के 5 राष्ट्रपति, जिन्हें जनता ने नकार दिया, पर इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज ने चुना

वॉशिंगटन2 घंटे पहले
  •

लोकतंत्र में जनता ही भाग्य विधाता होती है। अपना शासक और शासन खुद चुनती है। प्रक्रिया अलग-अलग हो सकती हैं। अमेरिका की बात करें तो यहां अब तक पांच बार ऐसा हुआ जब जनता (पॉपुलर वोट) किसी और को राष्ट्रपति बनाना चाहती थी, लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधियों (इलेक्टर्स या इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज) ने किसी और को ही राष्ट्रपति बना दिया। आइए इन पांच खुशकिस्मत अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपतियों के बारे में जानते हैं।

अमेरिका में यह 58वां राष्ट्रपति चुनाव है। 53 बार ऐसा हुआ जब जो राष्ट्रपति बना, उसे पॉपुलर और इलेक्टोरल वोट ज्यादा मिले। लेकिन, 5 बार ऐसे नेता राष्ट्रपति बने जो इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज से जीते। वे जनता की पहली पसंद नहीं थे।

जॉन क्विंसी एडम्स (1825-29) इस चुनाव में दोनों पार्टियों से दो-दो यानी कुल चार उम्मीदवार थे। इनके नाम थे- एंड्रयू जैक्सन, जॉन क्विंसी एडम्स, विलियम क्रॉफर्ड और हेनरी क्ले। यह अमेरिकी संविधान में 12वें संशोधन के पहले की बात है। मामला उलझा तो इसे हाउस रिप्रेंजेंटेटिव्स के पास भेजा गया। नियम के मुताबिक, टॉप 3 कैंडिडेट चुने गए। हेनरी क्ले दौड़ से बाहर हो गए। हाउस में वोटिंग हुई तो एडम्स को राष्ट्रपति चुन लिया गया।

रदरफोर्ड बी. हायेस (1877-81) यहां भी एडम्स की तरह मामला उलझा। वोटर्स के बजाए कांग्रेस ने फैसला किया। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी की तरफ से रदरफोर्ड बी. हायेस और डेमोक्रेट्स की तरफ सैम्युअल टिल्डेन उम्मीदवार थे। उस वक्त टिल्डेन को 184 इलेक्टोरल वोट (तब बहुमत से एक कम) मिले। हायेस को 165 वोट मिले। 20 वोटों पर विवाद था। संवैधानिक संकट पैदा हो गया। कांग्रेस ने एक कमिशन बनाया। क्योंकि, दोनों पार्टियां 20 विवादित वोटों पर दावा कर रहीं थीं। इसने 20 वोट हायेस को दे दिए। वे सिर्फ एक वोट से चुनाव जीत गए। कुछ राजनीतिक इतिहासकार मानते हैं कि दोनों पार्टियों के बीच एक सीक्रेट डील के तहत हायेस प्रेसिडेंट बने।

बेंजामिन हैरिसन (1889-93) 1888 में मुकाबला प्रेसिडेंट ग्रोवल क्लीवलैंड और रिपब्लिकन कैंडिडेट बेंजामिन हैरिसन के बीच था। दोनों पार्टियों पर आरोप लगे कि उन्होंने ‘नोट के बदले वोट’ जैसा गलत काम किया। यानी मतदाताओं को पैसे देकर वोट खरीदे। दक्षिणी राज्यों में डेमोक्रेट्स जबकि पूर्व और पश्चिम में रिपब्लिकन्स को जीत मिली। क्लीवलैंड को हैरिसन से 90 हजार पॉपुलर वोट ज्यादा मिले। लेकिन, इलेक्टोरल वोट हैरिसन को 233 जबकि क्लीवलैंड को सिर्फ 168 मिले। हैरिसन राष्ट्रपति बने। चार साल बाद उन्होंने हैरिसन को करारी शिकस्त दी।

जॉर्ज डब्ल्यू बुश (2001-2009) हैरिसन का इतिहास पूरे 112 साल बाद दोहराया गया। नवंबर 2000 में मुकाबला था रिपब्लिकन जॉर्ज डब्ल्यू बुश (बुश जूनियर) और डेमोक्रेट अल गोर के बीच। गोर बिल क्लिंटन के दौर में वाइस प्रेसिडेंट थे। ओरेगन, न्यू मैक्सिको और फ्लोरिडा में मामला फंस गया। फ्लोरिडा में तो दूसरी बार वोटों की गिनती हुई। मामला पहले फ्लोरिडा कोर्ट और बाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा। 9 में से 5 जज बुश और 4 गोर के पक्ष में रहे। इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज में 271 वोट बुश और 266 अल गोर को मिले। हालांकि, पॉपुलर वोट 5 लाख से ज्यादा अल गोर के पाले में गए।

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प (2016-20) ये तो पिछले ही चुनाव की बात है। पॉपुलर वोट के मामले में वर्तमान राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प काफी पीछे थे। डेमोक्रेट कैंडिडेट हिलेरी क्लिंटन को ट्रम्प से 28 लाख ज्यादा पॉपुलर वोट हासिल हुए। कैलिफोर्निया और न्यूयॉर्क में उन्होंने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। लेकिन, विस्कॉन्सिन, पेन्सिलवेनिया और मिशिगन में कम अंतर से ही सही ट्रम्प आगे निकल गए। इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज के वोटों की गिनती हुई तो ट्रम्प को 304 जबकि हिलेरी को महज 227 वोट मिले। अब ट्रम्प फिर मैदान में हैं। पोल्स बाइडेन को आगे बता रहे हैं। हिलेरी के साथ भी यही हुआ था। लेकिन, आखिर में इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज ट्रम्प के लिए ‘ट्रम्प कार्ड’ साबित हुए।

