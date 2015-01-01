पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  International
  US Mahatma Gandhi| US Said Desecration Of Mahatma Gandhi Statue In Washington DC Not Acceptable.

गांधी प्रतिमा खंडित करने का मामला:अमेरिका ने कहा- यह डराने वाला, उन्होंने शांति और न्याय के लिए संघर्ष किया

वॉशिंगटन20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांधी प्रतिमा को 12 दिसंबर को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया था। प्रतिमा पर स्प्रे से पेंट किया गया था। बाद में एक विशेषज्ञ को बुलाकर मूर्ति को साफ कराया गया। अब इसे ढक दिया गया है।

अमेरिका ने कुछ दिन पहले वॉशिंगटन डीसी में महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के अपमान पर दुख जताया है। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैली मैक्केनी ने मंगलवार को एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा- हम महात्मा गांधी सम्मान करते हैं। उन्होंने शांति, न्याय और आजादी के लिए संघर्ष किया। पिछले दिनों वॉशिंगटन डीसी में जो कुछ हुआ, वो डराने वाला है।

12 दिसंबर को किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में कुछ लोगों ने वॉशिंगटन डीसी में प्रदर्शन किए थे। खालिस्तान समर्थक नारेबाजी के बीच महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया था।

यह डराने वाला है
गांधी प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाने की घटना पर पूछे गए एक सवाल के जवाब में कैली ने कहा- यह वास्तव में भयभीत करने वाला है। किसी भी प्रतिमा या स्मारक को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया जाना चाहिए। गांधी प्रतिमा को तो बिल्कुल नहीं। उन्होंने उन्हीं मूल्यों के लिए जंग लड़ी जिनका अमेरिका भी समर्थन करता है। शांति, न्याय और आजादी। गांधी का सम्मान किया जाना चाहिए।

विदेश विभाग ने भी यही कहा
कैली की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस से पहले विदेश विभाग ने भी एक बयान जारी किया। कहा- अमेरिका में विदेशी दूतावासों की सुरक्षा को लेकर हम सतर्क हैं और इसे गंभीरता से लेते हैं। हालिया घटना के बारे में हम भारतीय दूतावास के संपर्क में हैं। हमें मालूम है कि इंडियन एम्बेसी के सामने प्रदर्शन के दौरान क्या हुआ था।

भारतीय दूतावास के सामने है गांधी प्रतिमा
12 दिसंबर को अमेरिका की राजधानी वॉशिंगटन डीसी में किसान बिल का विरोध कर रहे कुछ लोगों ने महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाया। विरोध के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों के खालिस्तानी झंडे दिखाने की बात भी सामने आई। किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने शनिवार को भारतीय दूतावास के सामने लगी गांधी प्रतिमा पर स्प्रे से पेंट कर दिया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गांधी के चेहरे को खालिस्तानी झंडे से ढक दिया था। इस घटना के बाद भारतीय दूतावास के अधिकारियों ने स्थानीय एजेंसियों को शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी।

