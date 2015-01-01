पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रम्प को झटका:सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बैटलग्राउंड स्टेट्स के नतीजों पर रोक की अपील खारिज, टेक्सॉस के अटॉर्नी जनरल ने दायर की थी याचिका

वॉशिंगटन20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तीन नवंबर को चुनाव के बाद से ही ट्रम्प दावा करते रहे हैं कि चुनाव में बड़े पैमाने पर धांधली हुई। कई राज्यों में उनकी वकीलों ने इस संबंध में केस दायर किए हैं। (फाइल)

अमेरिकी सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को बड़ा झटका दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने टेक्सास के अटॉर्नी जनरल द्वारा दायर उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने बैटलग्राउंड्स स्टेट्स के नतीजों रद्द करने की मांग की थी। इस याचिका को ट्रम्प कैम्पेन टीम ने सपोर्ट किया था। इन बैटलग्राउंड्स स्टेट्स में लाखों वोट खारिज करने की अपील की गई थी। ट्रम्प कैम्पेन का आरोप है कि मेल इन बैलट्स के चलते इन राज्यों में जो बाइडेन को जानबूझकर फायदा पहुंचाया गया।

नतीजे नहीं बदलेंगे
सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह फैसला ट्रम्प और उनकी कैम्पेन टीम के लिए बहुत बड़ा झटका है। क्योंकि, टेक्सॉस रिपब्लिकन पार्टी का गढ़ माना जाता है और इसी राज्य के नतीजों को चुनौती दी गई थी। दूसरी तरफ, इस फैसले के यह मायने भी हैं कि 14 दिसंबर को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज की वोटिंग के पहले जो बाइडेन की बढ़त बरकरार रहेगी। सोमवार को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज की वोटिंग होनी है। इसके नतीजे 6 जनवरी 2021 को आएगी। तब सीनेट और हाउस ऑफ रिप्रेजेंटेटिव्स की ज्वॉइंट मीटिंग होगी।

अभी और राज्यों के मामले
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में यह केस टेक्सास के अटॉर्नी जनरल केन पैक्सटन ने दायर किया था। इस मामले में हार के बाद अब ट्रम्प कैम्पेन की नजर पेन्सिलवेनिया, मिशिगन, जॉर्जिया और विस्कॉन्सिन की अदालतों पर है। इन राज्यों में भी धांधली के आरोप में कई मामले दायर किए गए हैं। हालांकि, इस बात की संभावना बहुत कम है कि नतीजों में कुछ बदलाव होगा। इसकी बड़ी वजह यह है कि इलेक्शन कमिशन धांधली के आरोप खारिज कर चुका है।

