कोरोना वैक्सीन पर खुशखबरी:अमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगा, भारत में अगले साल मार्च तक वैक्सीन की उम्मीद

2 मिनट पहले
कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर बड़ी और अच्छी खबर है। अमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो जाएगा। उधर, ब्रिटेन, जर्मनी में भी दिसंबर से औपचारिक तौर पर टीकाकरण शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं, भारत के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने इंडिया टुडे को बताया कि भारत में वैक्सीन अगले साल के शुरुआती तीन महीनों में मिलने की उम्मीद है। सितंबर 2021 तक 25-30 करोड़ भारतीयों को टीका लगाया जा सकता है। सबसे पहले हेल्थ वर्कर्स का वैक्सीनेशन होगा।

अमेरिका: तैयारियां पूरी, 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन
संक्रमण और मौतों के मामले में अमेरिका पहले स्थान पर है। यूएस कोविड-19 वैक्सीन टास्क के हेड मोन्सेफ सलोई ने CNN को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा- अमेरिका में पहले व्यक्ति को वैक्सीन 11 दिसंबर को दी जाएगी। जैसे ही फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) वैक्सीन को मंजूरी देता है, हम इसे लगाने का काम शुरू कर देंगे। तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी हैं। 10 दिसंबर को FDA की अहम मीटिंग होने जा रही है। माना जा रहा है कि इसी दिन एजेंसी वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे देगी।

स्पेन: जनवरी से शुरू करेगा वैक्सीनेशन
स्पेन के पीएम पेड्रो सांचेज ने रविवार को बताया कि देश में वैक्सीनेशन का काम जनवरी में शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। सांचेज ने कहा- हमने अपनी तरफ से तमाम जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं कर ली हैं। हम ये मानकर चल रहे हैं कि देश में जनवरी में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होगा और तीन महीने में पूरे देश को इसके डोज मुहैया करा दिए जाएंगे। स्पेन और जर्मनी यूरोप के पहले ऐसे देश होंगे जहां कम्पलीट वैक्सीनेशन होगा। देश में कुल 13 हजार वैक्सीनेशन पॉइंट्स बनाए गए हैं।

जर्मनी: 30 लाख वैक्सीन का ऑर्डर
‘द गार्जियन’ से बातचीत में जर्मनी के हेल्थ मिनिस्टर जेन्स स्पाह्न ने कहा- यूरोप में जर्मनी और स्पेन पहले ऐसे देश हैं जिन्होंने वैक्सीनेशन के लिए पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। उम्मीद है कि अगले महीने से इस पर अमल किया जा सकेगा। दिसंबर के मध्य तक तमाम वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर्स एक्टिव हो जाएंगे। जर्मनी ने 30 लाख वैक्सीन सिक्योर करने का ऑर्डर पहले ही दे दिया है। यह हमारे लिए काफी हैं। जरूरत पड़ने पर हम अपने सहयोगी देशों को भी दे सकते हैं।

5 प्रमुख वैक्सीन का स्टेटस

वैक्सीनस्थितिकब आएगी/क्या चल रहा
मॉडर्ना (अमेरिका)इमरजेंसी यूज की तैयारी, 94.5% तक असरदारदिसंबर में आ सकती है
फाइजर (अमेरिका)इमरजेंसी यूज की अनुमति मांगी, 95% तक असरदारदिसंबर में आ सकती है
ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका (ब्रिटेन)तीसरे फेज के नतीजे आएंगे, 95% तक असरदारफरवरी में आ सकती है
कोवैक्सिन (भारत)तीसरा ट्रायल शुरूकरीब 26 हजार लोगों पर ट्रायल होगा
स्पुतनिक V (रूस)दूसरे और तीसरे चरण का ट्रायल जारीदो डोज की खुराक दी जाएगी

यूनिसेफ भी तैयार
यूनिसेफ ने कहा है कि हम 350 एयरलाइंस और कार्गो फ्लाइट कंपनियों से बातचीत कर रहे हैं, ताकि वैक्सीन को सही वक्त पर और सुरक्षित तरीके से देशों तक पहुंचाया जा सके। वैक्सीन के साथ लाखों सिरिंज भी होंगी। हमारा फोकस खासतौर पर बुरुंडी, अफगानिस्तान और यमन जैसे उन गरीब देशों पर है, जहां कोरोना का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है और उनके पास निपटने के संसाधन नहीं हैं।

अमेरिका से पहले ब्रिटेन में आ सकती है वैक्सीन
‘द गार्जियन’ के मुताबिक, फाइजर और बायोएनटेक की वैक्सीन को इस सप्ताह ही मंजूरी मिल सकती है। अगर ऐसा होता है तो दिसंबर के पहले हफ्ते में यहां वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो सकता है। फाइजर और बायोएनटेक ने अमेरिका और यूरोपीय देशों की संबंधित संस्थाओं से वैक्सीनेशन के लिए मंजूरी मांगी है।

दोनों कंपनियों ने दावा किया था कि उनका वैक्सीन ट्रायल्स के दौरान 95% इफेक्टिव रहा और इसके कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं देखे गए। इसके पहले मॉडर्ना ने दावा किया था कि उसकी वैक्सीन 94.5% इफेक्टिव है।

